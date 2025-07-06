India delivered a ruthless display of Test cricket on Day 4 of the second Test against England, combining Shubman Gill’s historic batting heroics with a lethal bowling attack to leave the hosts reeling. After setting a world-record 608-run target, India reduced England to 72/3 at stumps, unleashing what many dubbed a "60-over hell" on the hosts.

Gill’s Glorious Double: 269 & 161

Captain Shubman Gill continued his extraordinary run of form with a second century in the match: 161 off 162 balls, after his monumental 269 in the first innings. This made Gill only the ninth player in Test history to score a double century and a 150+ in the same match, bringing his match total to 430 runs, the second-highest in Test history behind Graham Gooch’s 456.

Partnerships That Powered India

Backing Gill’s brilliance were Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, who contributed 65 and 69* respectively. Pant played a typically explosive knock, racing to his half-century with strokeplay, while Jadeja provided stability and late-innings acceleration. The trio’s collective effort powered India to 427/6 declared, setting England a target of 608 runs, the highest ever in a fourth innings chase in Test history.

60-Over Hell: India's Bowling Blitz

With the batters having done their job, India’s bowlers took center stage in the final session. Mohammed Siraj struck first to dismiss Zak Crawley for 19, setting the tone. Akash Deep, playing just his third Test, delivered a match-defining spell by removing Ben Duckett and Joe Root in quick succession.

England ended Day 4 on 72/3, with 538 runs still required. Their top order looked rattled by the pressure applied by the Indian pacers, who made the most of the fading daylight and the Edgbaston pitch that began to offer variable bounce.

The term "60-over hell" started trending online soon after, symbolizing the trial by fire England's batters faced as they were ground down mentally and physically by India’s intensity. The move to attack early with pace and deploy attacking fields paid rich dividends.