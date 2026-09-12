/India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Live streaming, Match time, TV channel & squads - All you need to know

India will begin their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan when the two sides meet in the opening game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, September 13. The match will get underway at 7 PM IST.
Afghanistan are hosting the series, but all three T20Is will be played at the same venue in Delhi. The second and third matches are scheduled for September 15 and 17 respectively.
The series will be an important opportunity for both teams to fine-tune their combinations ahead of the 2026 Asian Games. India will be led by Shreyas Iyer, while Ibrahim Zadran will captain Afghanistan in his first series as the team's full-time T20I skipper.
India have named a strong squad for the series, with Jasprit Bumrah returning to the T20I setup after being included in the squad following fitness clearance. Young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is also part of the squad and will be one of the players attracting attention.
Shreyas Iyer will lead the side, with Tilak Varma appointed vice-captain. The squad also features Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh.
There has also been a late change to India's squad. Fast bowler Harshit Rana was ruled out after suffering a rectus femoris strain during a match simulation, with Vidarbha pacer Yash Thakur named as his replacement.
Afghanistan, meanwhile, will have plenty of experience in their ranks, with Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Azmatullah Omarzai among the key names. Fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has also returned after recovering from a shoulder stress fracture.
India have dominated the T20I rivalry so far. The two teams have faced each other nine times, with India winning eight matches, while one encounter ended without a result.
Afghanistan will therefore be searching for their first T20I victory over India.
Match: India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I
Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
Time: 7 PM IST
TV: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: FanCode; SonyLIV is also listed among the streaming platforms by current match information.
India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur.
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor ul Rehman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Abdullah Ahmadzai.
1st T20I: September 13 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
2nd T20I: September 15 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
3rd T20I: September 17 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
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