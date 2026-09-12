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India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Live streaming, Match time, TV channel & squads - All you need to know

India and Afghanistan will face off in the first T20I of the three-match series at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. Here’s everything you need to know about the match, including live streaming, TV channel, match time and squads.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 02:48 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 02:48 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Live streaming, Match time, TV channel & squads - All you need to know
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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