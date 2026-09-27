/India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026 Quarterfinal: Date, Time And Live Streaming

India's route towards another Asian Games cricket gold medal is now clear, with the defending champions set to meet Afghanistan in the quarterfinals of the men's T20 competition in Japan.
The knockout picture took shape after the group stage was affected by rain on September 26. India had already secured direct entry into the last eight as one of the four seeded teams, alongside Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Afghanistan and Nepal came through Group A, while Hong Kong, China and Malaysia progressed from Group B. Japan and Oman were eliminated.
India will play Afghanistan on Monday, September 28, with the match scheduled for 10:30 AM IST at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Afghanistan earned the meeting with India after finishing second in Group A. Nepal, who defeated Afghanistan in the group stage, topped the section and will subsequently take on Sri Lanka.
India vs Afghanistan Quarterfinal
India vs Afghanistan, September 28, 10:30 AM IST
The contest will be played at Korogi Sports Park, the venue being used for the men's cricket tournament at the Aichi Nagoya Asian Games. The men's competition began on September 24 and will conclude with the gold medal match on October 3.
India enter the knockout stage as the reigning men's champions. The team won gold at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games and will now look to continue its title defence in Japan.
The other quarterfinals will see Pakistan take on Hong Kong, China on September 28, while Sri Lanka will meet Nepal on September 29. Bangladesh will face Malaysia in the fourth quarterfinal on the same day.
Complete Quarterfinal Schedule
The first two quarterfinals are scheduled for September 28, followed by the remaining two matches on September 29.
September 28
India vs Afghanistan, 10:30 AM IST
Pakistan vs Hong Kong, China, 5:30 AM IST
September 29
Sri Lanka vs Nepal, 5:30 AM IST
Bangladesh vs Malaysia, 10:30 AM IST
The semifinals will be played on October 1, with the bronze medal match and gold medal match scheduled for October 3. The official Asian Games session schedule lists the men's quarterfinals, semifinals and final at Korogi Athletic Park.
Where To Watch Asian Games Cricket
Cricket fans in India can watch the men's Asian Games 2026 matches live on the Sony Sports Network. The digital broadcast will be available through the SonyLIV app and website. Current tournament listings also identify Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV as the Indian broadcast and streaming platforms.
The knockout stage follows an eventful group phase, with Nepal producing a notable result by defeating Afghanistan before progressing from Group A. Rain then disrupted the final group fixtures, adding uncertainty to the qualification picture before the quarterfinal line-up was confirmed.
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