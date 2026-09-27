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India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026 Quarterfinal: Date, Time And Live Streaming

India's route towards another Asian Games cricket gold medal is now clear, with the defending champions set to meet Afghanistan in the quarterfinals of the men's T20 competition in Japan.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 12:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026 Quarterfinal: Date, Time And Live Streaming
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Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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