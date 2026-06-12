India vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2026: Pandya, Kohli ruled out, Rohit returns in blues; Full schedule, squads and how to watch

Following a comprehensive victory in the one-off Test match last week, where they defeated Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs, India is shifting its focus to the 50-over format. The hosts are preparing to face the visiting team in a three-match ODI series that is scheduled to kick off on June 13. India will look to sustain its dominant momentum throughout the white-ball leg of the tour.

The Indian camp suffered a significant blow on Wednesday when all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the entire series due to a fresh quadriceps strain. News agency PTI reported that this new injury occurred just hours after he was initially cleared to play, likely stemming from bowling his complete 10-over quota during a fitness assessment at the Centre of Excellence (CoE).

A BCCI source provided clarification on his condition to the news agency:

"With three weeks for recovery, there is absolutely no chance of him playing the ODI series as his rehabilitation will not be complete," a BCCI source told the news agency.

This injury setback for the 32-year-old all-rounder arrives at a crucial juncture, as team management has been actively integrating him into more ODI cricket ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup next year.

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The bilateral series is set to commence this Saturday in Dharamshala, with the subsequent fixtures scheduled to take place in Lucknow on June 17 and Chennai on June 20.

In a positive update for the hosts, veteran opening batsman Rohit Sharma has received medical clearance from the Sports Science unit at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. Sharma's availability had been uncertain after a right hamstring issue forced him to sit out five consecutive IPL games for the Mumbai Indians.

Concurrently, elite batsman Virat Kohli is sidelined for this series because of a hamstring injury, with Yashasvi Jaiswal drafted into the squad as his cover. Discussing the situation, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar mentioned during a media briefing at the BCCI headquarters that Kohli could potentially return for the ODI series against England, though the medical team has not provided a firm date.

“With Virat, at this point, it's just been less than a week since he injured himself in the finals. We will assess him (but) we don't know the timelines yet,” chief selector Ajit Agarkar told reporters during a press conference at the BCCI headquarters.

Agarkar further elaborated on the selection choice and future expectations:

“Yashasvi will be his replacement. But it looks like he (Kohli) might be fit for that England one-day series (in July) but again, it's not a definitive answer. So, don't hold me to it. I haven't had a clear timeline from the physio yet,” Agarkar added.

For the visitors, left-handed batsman Hashmatullah Shahidi will continue his captaincy duties for the three-match assignment. The Afghan squad features their premier international stars, including Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, and Ibrahim Zadran. Additionally, teenage spin sensation AM Ghazanfar has earned his spot following an impressive IPL season where he claimed 15 wickets in 11 appearances for the Mumbai Indians.

India vs Afghanistan 2026: ODI Series Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue

June 13 1st ODI 1:30 p.m. Dharamshala

June 17 2nd ODI 1:30 p.m. Lucknow

June 20 3rd ODI 1:30 p.m. Chennai

Live Broadcast and Streaming Details

Television Channel: The entire ODI series between India and Afghanistan will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Digital Streaming: Fans can stream the matches live via the JioHotstar application as well as their official website.

Official Team Squads

Team India

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey.

Team Afghanistan

Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil (Wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharotai, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Malik, Bilal Sami.

