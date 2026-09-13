Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /India vs. Afghanistan T20Is: Full schedule, squads, Key players and How to watch series

India vs. Afghanistan T20Is: Full schedule, squads, Key players and How to watch series

India and Afghanistan are set to begin a three match T20I series in Delhi on September 13, with all three games taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 10:10 AM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 10:10 AM IST
India vs. Afghanistan T20Is: Full schedule, squads, Key players and How to watch series
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India vs. Afghanistan T20Is: Full schedule, squads, Key players and How to watch series
2
3
4
5