/India vs. Afghanistan T20Is: Full schedule, squads, Key players and How to watch series

India and Afghanistan are set to begin a three match T20I series in Delhi on September 13, with all three games taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The unusual arrangement will see Afghanistan officially host India on Indian soil, a first in their cricketing history against the Indian side.
Afghanistan have regularly used India as a home base for international cricket, with Lucknow, Dehradun and Greater Noida among the venues previously used for their fixtures. However, this series marks the first occasion when Afghanistan will be the designated host against India while playing all three matches in Delhi.
India’s Road To The Series
The T20I assignment comes at an important stage for India, who are preparing for the Asian Games beginning on September 24. Shreyas Iyer's team enters the series after a difficult stretch in the shortest format. India suffered a 2-0 series defeat against Ireland before England completed a 4-0 victory in a five match T20I series, with the opening match washed out. India subsequently had an ODI setback against England, losing that series 2-1, before recovering some momentum during their white ball campaign in Zimbabwe.
Afghanistan, meanwhile, will be looking for a stronger result after their previous multi format visit to India earlier this year. India dominated the one-off Test at New Chandigarh, winning by an innings and 300 runs inside three days, before completing a 3-0 ODI sweep. The T20I contest presents a different challenge for Afghanistan, particularly with players such as Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in their ranks.
India vs Afghanistan T20I Schedule
Date Match Time (IST) Venue
September 13 1st T20I 7:00 p.m. Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
September 15 2nd T20I 7:00 p.m. Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
September 17 3rd T20I 7:00 p.m. Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
India And Afghanistan Squads
India squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur.
Yash Thakur was brought into the squad after Harshit Rana was ruled out following a rectus femoris strain suffered during a match simulation on September 7.
Afghanistan squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Naveen-ul-Haq.
Where To Watch India vs Afghanistan T20Is
TV channel: Sony Sports
Live stream: FanCode
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