Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2973739https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/india-vs-australia-1st-odi-2025-live-streaming-when-and-where-to-watch-the-match-in-india-australia-england-2973739.html
NewsCricket
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 1ST ODI 2025 LIVE

India vs Australia 1st ODI 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Match In India, Australia, England?

Cricket’s fiercest rivalry resumes as India take on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19, 2025. 

 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2025, 07:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India vs Australia 1st ODI 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Match In India, Australia, England?Image Credit:- X

India takes on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19, 2025. This match marks the start of a new era in Indian cricket under Shubman Gill’s captaincy, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to the ODI setup after a brief break.

Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh, will look to make the most of their home advantage on the fast and bouncy Perth surface. With both teams boasting world-class players, the clash promises top-quality cricketing entertainment.

India vs Australia 1st ODI 2025: Live Streaming Details

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Match: India vs Australia, 1st ODI 2025

Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth

Start Time: 9:00 AM IST (2:30 PM local time)

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES OF INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 1ST ODI AT PERTH

Where to Watch India vs Australia 1st ODI Live on TV

Cricket fans across India can catch the live telecast of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 on the Star Sports Network. The broadcast will be available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, across different Star Sports channels.

TV Channels:

Star Sports 1 (English)

Star Sports 1 Hindi

Star Sports 1 Tamil / Telugu / Kannada (Regional feeds)

How to Watch IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Streaming Online

For viewers who prefer to watch online, the India vs Australia 1st ODI 2025 will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can enjoy the full match, highlights, and post-match coverage on both the app and website.

Live Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Access: Available on mobile, tablet, and smart TVs
Subscription: Requires an active Disney+ Hotstar plan (Super or Premium)

India vs Australia ODI 2025: Live Broadcast Details for International Fans

  • Australia: Fox Sports & Kayo Sports
  • UK: Sky Sports Cricket
  • USA: Willow TV
  • Canada: Willow Canada
  • Middle East & North Africa (MENA): CricLife Max & StarzPlay
  • South Africa: SuperSport Cricket

Fans worldwide can also follow live scores, ball-by-ball commentary, and updates on official cricket portals such as ESPNcricinfo, Cricbuzz, and the BCCI app.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh