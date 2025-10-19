India vs Australia 1st ODI 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Match In India, Australia, England?

India takes on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19, 2025. This match marks the start of a new era in Indian cricket under Shubman Gill’s captaincy, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to the ODI setup after a brief break.

Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh, will look to make the most of their home advantage on the fast and bouncy Perth surface. With both teams boasting world-class players, the clash promises top-quality cricketing entertainment.

India vs Australia 1st ODI 2025: Live Streaming Details

Match: India vs Australia, 1st ODI 2025

Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth

Start Time: 9:00 AM IST (2:30 PM local time)

Where to Watch India vs Australia 1st ODI Live on TV

Cricket fans across India can catch the live telecast of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 on the Star Sports Network. The broadcast will be available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, across different Star Sports channels.

TV Channels:

Star Sports 1 (English)

Star Sports 1 Hindi

Star Sports 1 Tamil / Telugu / Kannada (Regional feeds)

How to Watch IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Streaming Online

For viewers who prefer to watch online, the India vs Australia 1st ODI 2025 will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can enjoy the full match, highlights, and post-match coverage on both the app and website.

Live Streaming Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Access: Available on mobile, tablet, and smart TVs

Subscription: Requires an active Disney+ Hotstar plan (Super or Premium)

India vs Australia ODI 2025: Live Broadcast Details for International Fans

Australia: Fox Sports & Kayo Sports

UK: Sky Sports Cricket

USA: Willow TV

Canada: Willow Canada

Middle East & North Africa (MENA): CricLife Max & StarzPlay

South Africa: SuperSport Cricket

Fans worldwide can also follow live scores, ball-by-ball commentary, and updates on official cricket portals such as ESPNcricinfo, Cricbuzz, and the BCCI app.