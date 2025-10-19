Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2973742https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/india-vs-australia-1st-odi-2025-weather-and-pitch-report-rain-threatens-brief-interruptions-in-perth-pacers-eye-advantage-2973742.html
NewsCricket
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 1ST ODI 2025 WEATHER

India Vs Australia 1st ODI 2025 Weather And Pitch Report: Rain Threatens Brief Interruptions In Perth, Pacers Eye Advantage

The excitement builds as India takes on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series at Optus Stadium, Perth, on Sunday, October 19, 2025.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2025, 07:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Vs Australia 1st ODI 2025 Weather And Pitch Report: Rain Threatens Brief Interruptions In Perth, Pacers Eye AdvantageImage Credit:- ICC

The excitement builds as India takes on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series at Optus Stadium, Perth, on Sunday, October 19, 2025. This encounter marks Shubman Gill’s first ODI as India’s full-time captain, with stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to bolster the batting lineup.

Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh, will look to exploit home conditions to gain an early lead. However, the spotlight is on Perth’s unpredictable weather, which might play a significant role in how the match unfolds.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: Perth Weather Forecast

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Cricket fans should keep an eye on the skies over Perth, as showers are likely around match time. The latest weather reports indicate partly cloudy skies with intermittent showers during the afternoon hours.

Temperature: 18–22°C

Humidity: 55–65%

Wind Speed: 15–25 km/h (breezy conditions)

Rain Probability: 35–40% around midday; reducing later in the evening

Conditions: Cloudy to partly sunny, occasional light showers possible

According to the local meteorological forecast, light rain could make brief appearances between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM local time, which may coincide with the first innings. However, no heavy rain or thunderstorm warnings have been issued, meaning the chances of a full washout are slim.

The breeze from the Indian Ocean will keep the conditions cool, and the cloud cover might aid swing bowlers early on. Once the showers pass, play is expected to continue without major interruptions.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES OF INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 1ST ODI AT PERTH

Optus Stadium, Perth: Pitch Report

The Optus Stadium remains one of the fastest tracks in world cricket, known for its extra bounce, pace, and carry. Fast bowlers are expected to dominate the early overs, especially under overcast skies.

The pitch features a hard surface with a thin grass covering, assisting seamers in the Powerplay.

Once batters adjust to the bounce, stroke-making becomes easier with an even pace.

Spinners might find limited help but could exploit bounce and variation in the middle overs.

Pitch Stats:

Average 1st Innings Score: 275-285 runs

Chasing Teams: Have won 5 of the last 8 ODIs at this venue

Boundary Size: Large square boundaries; value for placement and timing

Given the moisture and cloud cover, fast bowlers like Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Mohammed Siraj could find significant movement early in the innings. Batters will need to show patience and adaptability before launching their attack.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh