India Vs Australia 1st ODI 2025 Weather And Pitch Report: Rain Threatens Brief Interruptions In Perth, Pacers Eye Advantage

The excitement builds as India takes on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series at Optus Stadium, Perth, on Sunday, October 19, 2025. This encounter marks Shubman Gill’s first ODI as India’s full-time captain, with stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to bolster the batting lineup.

Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh, will look to exploit home conditions to gain an early lead. However, the spotlight is on Perth’s unpredictable weather, which might play a significant role in how the match unfolds.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: Perth Weather Forecast

Cricket fans should keep an eye on the skies over Perth, as showers are likely around match time. The latest weather reports indicate partly cloudy skies with intermittent showers during the afternoon hours.

Temperature: 18–22°C

Humidity: 55–65%

Wind Speed: 15–25 km/h (breezy conditions)

Rain Probability: 35–40% around midday; reducing later in the evening

Conditions: Cloudy to partly sunny, occasional light showers possible

According to the local meteorological forecast, light rain could make brief appearances between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM local time, which may coincide with the first innings. However, no heavy rain or thunderstorm warnings have been issued, meaning the chances of a full washout are slim.

The breeze from the Indian Ocean will keep the conditions cool, and the cloud cover might aid swing bowlers early on. Once the showers pass, play is expected to continue without major interruptions.

Optus Stadium, Perth: Pitch Report

The Optus Stadium remains one of the fastest tracks in world cricket, known for its extra bounce, pace, and carry. Fast bowlers are expected to dominate the early overs, especially under overcast skies.

The pitch features a hard surface with a thin grass covering, assisting seamers in the Powerplay.

Once batters adjust to the bounce, stroke-making becomes easier with an even pace.

Spinners might find limited help but could exploit bounce and variation in the middle overs.

Pitch Stats:

Average 1st Innings Score: 275-285 runs

Chasing Teams: Have won 5 of the last 8 ODIs at this venue

Boundary Size: Large square boundaries; value for placement and timing

Given the moisture and cloud cover, fast bowlers like Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Mohammed Siraj could find significant movement early in the innings. Batters will need to show patience and adaptability before launching their attack.