India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli-led side fined for slow over-rate

The players of the Virat Kohli-led Indian team have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during their 66-run defeat at the hands of Australia in the opening ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday.

David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after the Men in Blue was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, the Indian players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side failedto bowl in the allotted time.

Following the match, Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction. As a result, there was no need for any formal hearing, the International Cricket Council (ICC) press release stated.

On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Sam Nogajski, TV umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth umpire Gerard Abood leveled the charge.