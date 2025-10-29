India vs Australia 1st T20I Weather Forecast: Will Rain Disrupt the Series Opener in Canberra Tonight?

The cricketing rivalry between India and Australia is set to reignite as the two powerhouses meet in the 1st T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra, on Wednesday, October 29. The series opener marks the beginning of a five-match T20I showdown, serving as a crucial build-up for both sides ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. With Suryakumar Yadav leading the Men in Blue and Mitchell Marsh captaining the Aussies, the stage is perfectly set for a high-octane contest between the world’s top two T20I teams.

However, as excitement builds, all eyes are also on the Canberra weather, with reports suggesting that rain could play a small but decisive role in the much-anticipated series opener.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India vs Australia 1st T20I Weather Forecast: Clouds, Chill, and a Hint of Rain

According to AccuWeather, Canberra is expected to experience scattered rainfall throughout Wednesday, though most of it is likely to occur in the morning hours. By the evening, when the match is scheduled to begin, the chances of precipitation are expected to decrease significantly.

Rain Probability (6–7 PM local time): Around 16-20%, dropping to 7% later in the evening.

Temperature: A cool 14°C, with 80% cloud cover expected.

Match Time: 7:15 PM local time | Toss: 6:45 PM.

While a brief drizzle might delay proceedings slightly, a complete washout looks highly unlikely. Still, a shortened-overs encounter remains a possibility if the rain lingers longer than anticipated. For fans and broadcasters alike, the hope is that the weather gods stay kind and allow a full 40-over thriller under the Canberra lights.

Manuka Oval Pitch Report: Balanced Surface with Runs and Turn on Offer

The Manuka Oval pitch has historically offered a fair contest between bat and ball. While early in the season, the track at Canberra tends to be fresh and full of runs, its slow nature in T20Is also brings spinners and disciplined seamers into play.

Average 1st innings score (T20Is): 144

Overall average T20 score: Around 150

Highest T20 total: 195 (by South Africa Women)

Teams batting first have had more success here, winning 10 matches compared to just 6 by the chasing sides. The fresh surface could see the ball come onto the bat nicely early on, rewarding clean strokeplay from top-order batters. As the game progresses, however, the spinners could extract grip and turn, especially under the heavy Canberra air.

Expect captains to prefer batting first, posting a strong total above 170, and then letting their spinners apply pressure during the chase.

India vs Australia: Rivalry Renewed After World Cup Glory

This fixture holds added significance as it marks India’s first T20I clash against Australia since their World Cup triumph in 2024, when they famously beat the Aussies by 24 runs in the Super Eight stage. Since then, India have dominated the head-to-head record — winning 20 out of 32 T20Is, while Australia have managed just 11 victories.

Under Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership, India have remained unbeaten in their last three T20I series against Australia — winning 2-1 (2020/21), 2-1 (2022), and 4-1 (2023/24). For the Aussies, this series provides a chance to test their new-generation stars like Matthew Short and Mitchell Owen, while India will look to continue their winning streak with Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, and Shivam Dube looking to shine.