India vs Australia 2025: Over 90,000 Tickets Sold As Fans Gear Up For Emotional Farewell Tour Of Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Down Under

IND vs AUS: Excitement is already soaring for the upcoming India vs Australia white-ball series, with tickets for key matches in Sydney and Canberra completely sold out months before the October-November tour begins. The six-match series, featuring three ODIs and three T20Is, has sparked a ticket-buying frenzy across Australia.

90,000 Tickets Sold In Just Two Weeks

Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed that over 90,000 tickets have been sold across the series, with the Indian diaspora playing a massive role in driving the demand. Of the total sales, more than 16% were purchased by Indian fan groups.

The Bharat Army secured over 2,400 tickets, while Fans India grabbed more than 1,400. One standout fan, Amit Goyal from the Brissy Baniyas club, made headlines for buying 880 tickets for the Gabba T20I the highest by an individual for a single game.

SCG And Manuka Oval Matches Fully Booked

The ODI in Sydney and the T20I in Canberra have reached full capacity, reflecting the strong fan interest. Koel Morrison, Executive General Manager of Events & Operations at CA, said:

“Exhausting our public ticket allocation for the SCG ODI and Manuka Oval T20I four months prior to the series is a testament to the tremendous interest for the upcoming season amongst cricket fans.”

Kohli and Rohit’s Possible Farewell on Australian Soil

Adding emotion to the upcoming series is the likelihood that it could be the final time Indian greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play in Australia. Both retired from T20Is after India’s 2024 World Cup win and have stepped away from Test cricket as well. They are now focusing solely on ODIs which makes this white-ball tour even more significant.

Cricket Australia Plans Farewell Tribute

Cricket Australia is planning a special farewell for Kohli and Rohit. CEO Todd Greenberg said:

“This might be the last time that we get to see Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma play in our country… if it is, we want to make sure we give them a great send-off and a reflection of the incredible contribution they’ve made to international cricket.”

Final Chance for Fans to Witness Legends In Action

With potentially historic goodbyes in the making, fans are going all out to ensure they witness what could be the last Australian tour for two of Indian cricket’s biggest icons. The India-Australia rivalry continues to thrive this time with legacy, emotion, and celebration at its heart.