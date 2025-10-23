India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Watch Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli in Action from Adelaide Oval

Cricket fans are gearing up for a high-stakes clash as India takes on Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at Adelaide Oval. With India trailing 0-1, the pressure is on the visitors to bounce back and keep the series alive. All eyes will be on veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who made their long-awaited return to international cricket after seven months but struggled in Perth. Rohit managed just eight runs off 14 balls, while Kohli was dismissed for a duck in a disappointing outing.

This match promises to be a rollercoaster, and fans in India can follow the action through live streaming on Jio Hotstar or catch the live telecast on Star Sports channels.

Why Is Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli the Key Battle in Adelaide?

After their underwhelming first ODI, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli face the challenge of proving their mettle in Australian conditions once again. With limited preparation matches before the next Cricket World Cup, the duo will be under immense pressure to lead by example.

Apart from them, players like KL Rahul and Axar Patel, who performed well in the opening game, will be crucial in shaping India’s response. The Adelaide Oval, known for its batting-friendly pitches, provides an ideal stage for India to regain momentum.

When Will the India vs Australia 2nd ODI Take Place?

The second ODI is scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025, with the toss at 8:30 AM IST and the match starting at 9:00 AM IST. Cricket enthusiasts are advised to plan their day around this early start to not miss any live action.

Where Will the Match Be Played?

The venue for this crucial encounter is Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, a ground known for its picturesque setting and competitive pitch conditions. Historically, the Oval has favored stroke-play, making it a perfect battleground for aggressive Indian and Australian batsmen alike.

How Can Fans Watch the Live Telecast?

For viewers in India, the Star Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for the series. The second ODI will be available across multiple channels including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Whether you are at home or on the go, the live telecast ensures fans don’t miss a single boundary or wicket.

How to Follow India vs Australia Live Streaming Online?

For mobile, laptop, or smart TV users, Jio Hotstar offers seamless live streaming of the match. Fans can subscribe to any of the available plans to watch India battle Australia in real time. Additionally, users with Vi or Jio SIM connections can enjoy hassle-free streaming without interruptions.

Live streaming allows cricket fans to catch every over, from Rohit Sharma’s drives to Pat Cummins’ lethal deliveries, making it an essential tool for followers of the series.

What Are the Key Takeaways Ahead of the 2nd ODI?

India will hope for a different outcome in Adelaide after a rain-affected Perth game disrupted their rhythm. Australia, confident from their first-match performance, will aim to replicate their success and seal the series early. The visitors will need consistent batting partnerships and disciplined bowling to counter the home team’s momentum.

For fans, this ODI promises excitement, drama, and crucial insights into India’s preparation ahead of the World Cup. With live streaming and live telecast options, no cricket enthusiast will miss the action, ensuring that every boundary, wicket, and tactical move can be experienced in real time.