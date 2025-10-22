India Vs Australia 2nd ODI Match Preview: Who Will Take Control In Adelaide?

The India tour of Australia 2025 reaches a pivotal moment as the two sides lock horns in the 2nd ODI at the iconic Adelaide Oval on October 23, 2025. After a rain-affected defeat in the series opener, India will be looking to level the three-match series. At the same time, Australia aims to consolidate their advantage and take an unassailable lead.

Match Details

Date & Time: October 23, 2025, 9:00 AM IST / 2:30 PM AEDT

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia

Series Status: Australia leads 1-0 after the first ODI

Weather Forecast: Partly sunny in the morning with a low chance of rain, clearing into the afternoon; evening cloud cover is high, but rain probability remains minimal.

Team News & Probable Lineups

Australia

Australia will be boosted by the return of wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who missed the first ODI. The rest of the squad is likely to remain unchanged, with Mitchell Marsh leading the side.

Probable XI: Mitchell Marsh (C), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Josh Philippe (WK), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Matt Kuhnemann

India

India is expected to make a few changes after their first ODI loss. Kuldeep Yadav may return in place of Washington Sundar, while the rest of the team may remain the same.

Probable XI: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

Key Matchups & Tactical Battle

Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli vs Australian Pace Attack: India’s top order struggled in the first ODI against Australia’s pacers. Adelaide Oval, renowned for its balanced surface, provides an opportunity for the openers to settle and rebuild their confidence.

Josh Hazlewood vs Indian Top Order: Hazlewood’s disciplined seam bowling could challenge India early, especially in the powerplay.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Australian Middle Order: The Adelaide pitch may assist spinners, making Kuldeep a key factor in breaking partnerships and controlling the middle overs.

This ODI will be crucial in setting the tone for the rest of the series. A win for India will level the series, while Australia will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead.