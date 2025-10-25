India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Full Match Details, Squads, Predicted Lineups, And How to Watch Live

India will face Australia in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. After consecutive defeats in the first two matches of the three-match One-Day International series, India will look to end the tour on a high when they take on Mitchell Marsh’s Australia at the SCG. The opening match, affected by rain, saw India suffer a collective batting collapse, while the second encounter showed marked improvement from the batting unit, though it ultimately wasn’t enough to keep the series alive.

With the series already decided, India may experiment with its combination. Kuldeep Yadav, who was left out of the playing XI for the first two games, could be brought in for the third ODI, considering the spin-friendly pitch and longer boundaries at Sydney. India is playing for pride and fans will be seeking Virat Kohli's comeback.

Team IND Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav/Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

AUS Predicted XI: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India vs Australia ODI Squads

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc. From Game Two onwards: Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis.

India Squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India vs Australia Live Streaming Details

The India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. The match will also be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

India vs Australia ODI Series 2025 Schedule

October 19: First ODI – Perth Stadium, Perth, 9:00 AM IST

October 23: Second ODI – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 9:00 AM IST

October 25: Third ODI – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, 9:00 AM IST