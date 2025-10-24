India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Shines,Virat Kohli Faces Tough Questions

India’s cricketing narrative took a fascinating turn during the 2nd ODI against Australia in Adelaide, as contrasting fortunes for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli highlighted differing hunger levels for the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup. While Rohit Sharma soared back to form with a classy 73-run innings, Virat Kohli faced a second consecutive duck, raising questions about his readiness and long-term ambitions.

Rohit Sharma’s Remarkable Comeback: Fitness, Focus, and Form

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rohit Sharma arrived in Australia with a meticulous preparation plan. Shedding 11 kilograms and training intensively under the guidance of former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, Rohit demonstrated a renewed commitment to fitness and technique. His performance in Adelaide was a testament to months of hard work, where he not only corrected the mistakes from the first ODI in Perth but also adapted his batting approach to handle Australia’s formidable pace attack.

The key indicator of Rohit’s dedication was his presence in extended net sessions, consistently arriving early and refining his strokeplay. His 73-run knock was not just about runs but about sending a clear message — Rohit Sharma is fully committed to India’s ODI setup and is gearing up with a long-term vision that extends to the 2027 World Cup, the only ICC white-ball title missing from his illustrious career.

Virat Kohli’s Struggle: Is Form or Motivation the Issue?

In stark contrast, Virat Kohli’s performance has raised eyebrows. The former captain failed to open his account in the series so far, recording ducks in both Perth and Adelaide. Reports suggest that Kohli skipped optional net sessions ahead of the Adelaide ODI and did not attend mandatory fitness sessions at the National Cricket Academy. While his legendary fitness remains unquestioned, concerns over match readiness and intensity have grown.

Kohli’s current trajectory points to a reliance on past form rather than reinforcing skills through practice. With emerging talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting in the wings, the pressure on the ‘King’ to deliver has never been higher. Sydney presents a potential final chance for Kohli to showcase his form in Australia and prove his case for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

ODI Series Context: Australia Takes Unassailable Lead

Australia has already secured the ODI series with dominant wins in Perth and Adelaide. India’s batting efforts, including Rohit Sharma’s 73 and Shreyas Iyer’s 61, were insufficient to prevent a 2-0 deficit. The third and final ODI in Sydney will not only decide India’s chance to avoid a whitewash but also serve as a critical performance benchmark for veterans and youngsters alike.

Rohit vs. Kohli: Hunger and Legacy

The contrasting approaches of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli underscore a deeper narrative. Rohit’s transformation, both physically and technically, highlights an intensified hunger for the 2027 World Cup, a stage he has yet to conquer. Kohli, on the other hand, may not share the same drive, having already clinched the title in 2011. While Kohli’s ODI statistics remain phenomenal — 14,181 runs, 51 centuries, 74 fifties, and a strike rate of 93.27 over 304 games — form and motivation at this stage of his career are critical.

Sydney Showdown: Kohli’s Last Chance?

All eyes will be on Sydney, where Kohli faces a do-or-die situation. A strong knock could temporarily extend his ODI career and influence selection for the home series against South Africa in November. For Rohit Sharma, the focus remains steadfast on consistent performance, leadership, and making every moment count toward his 2027 World Cup ambitions.

In essence, Adelaide revealed more than just runs and ducks — it showcased contrasting mindsets and future trajectories. Rohit Sharma is clearly hungrier, evolving and adapting for glory, while Virat Kohli confronts the twilight of his ODI journey, with one final opportunity to remind the cricketing world of his extraordinary prowess.