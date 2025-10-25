All eyes are now on India’s iconic duo, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as the Men in Blue prepare for the third and final ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 25. The match carries added significance as it could well be the last ODI appearance for both Kohli and Rohit on Australian soil. The upcoming SCG fixture offers Virat Kohli a crucial opportunity to rediscover form after enduring a forgettable start to the series.

The Indian batting maestro failed to score in both games played at Perth’s Optus Stadium and Adelaide Oval, as India slipped to consecutive defeats. As the team looks to avoid a series whitewash, Kohli remains determined to deliver a trademark big knock in Sydney.

Kohli AT SCG

Despite being hailed as one of the greatest ODI batters the game has ever seen, Kohli’s record at the Sydney Cricket Ground remains relatively modest. In seven ODIs at this venue, he has compiled just 146 runs at an average of 24.33, managing only one half-century. However, that one standout performance remains fresh in memory — on November 29, 2020, Kohli struck a fluent 89 off 87 balls against Australia. He will be eager to replicate that effort to end the tour on a high.

Virat Kohli has played seven One-Day Internationals (ODIs) at the Sydney Cricket Ground, recording modest returns overall. His performances at the venue are as follows:

February 26, 2012: Scored an unbeaten 21 runs off 27 balls, including 2 fours, against Australia.

January 26, 2015: Managed just 3 runs from 9 deliveries without hitting a boundary.

March 23, 2015: Made 1 run off 13 balls against Australia.

January 23, 2016: Scored 8 runs off 11 balls, striking 1 four.

January 12, 2019: Registered 3 runs off 8 balls.

November 27, 2020: Hit 21 runs off 21 balls, with 2 fours and 1 six.

November 29, 2020: Produced his best performance at the SCG, scoring a fluent 89 off 87 deliveries, featuring 7 fours and 2 sixes.

In total, Kohli has accumulated 146 runs in seven ODIs at the SCG, with a highest score of 89 and an average of 24.33, including one half-century.

Rohit AT SCG

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma enters the third ODI in solid form following his 73-run knock off 97 balls in the second match at Adelaide Oval. His record at the SCG tells a much stronger story than Kohli’s. In five ODIs at the ground, Rohit has amassed 333 runs at an outstanding average of 66.67. His tally includes one century and two fifties, a testament to how comfortable he feels batting at the Sydney venue.

Rohit’s fluid stroke play often thrives on true pitches like Sydney’s, and his numbers make it evident that the surface suits his style perfectly. The star opener’s consistency and composure could provide India with the ideal platform as they aim to end the series with a win.

Rohit Sharma’s ODI performances at SCG

Rohit Sharma has enjoyed remarkable success at the Sydney Cricket Ground over the years. In his five ODI appearances at the venue, he has scored 1 run off 3 balls against Australia on February 24, 2008, followed by a composed 66 from 87 deliveries with six fours on March 2, 2008. He later added 34 runs off 48 balls, hitting one four and two sixes, during the World Cup quarterfinal on March 26, 2015. Continuing his fine form, Rohit scored 99 runs off 108 balls with nine boundaries and one six on January 23, 2016, and then went on to smash a brilliant 133 off 129 deliveries, including ten fours and six sixes, on January 12, 2019. His consistency at the SCG highlights his dominance and comfort on Australian pitches.

As one of India’s most successful ODI performers on Australian turf, Rohit Sharma’s excellent record at the SCG adds weight to India’s hopes. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will be desperate to turn around his overseas form and finish strong on a ground where he has yet to truly make his mark.

Whether this match becomes a farewell chapter for both or a statement of comeback brilliance remains to be seen — but Sydney promises a spectacle defined by RO-KO’s batting legacy.



Teams for India vs Australia 3rd ODI

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc. From Game Two onwards: Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis.

India Squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The India vs Australia third ODI will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and can also be streamed online via the JioHotstar app and website.

