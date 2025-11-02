India Vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India, Australia, UK, USA, And South Africa?
Cricket fans are set for another thrilling encounter as India face Australia in the 3rd T20 International of the five-match series on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.
Trending Photos
Cricket fans are set for another thrilling encounter as India face Australia in the 3rd T20 International of the five-match series on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. After two fiercely contested games, both sides will look to grab the upper hand as the series reaches its midpoint. Here’s everything you need to know about the live streaming, telecast channels, timings, and match details.
Match Details
Match: India vs Australia, 3rd T20I, 2025
Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart (Australia)
Toss Time (IST): 1:15 PM
Match Start Time (IST): 1:45 PM
Local Time (Hobart): 7:15 PM AEDT
India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Telecast in India
The Star Sports Network holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for India’s tour of Australia 2025. Indian viewers can catch the live telecast on the following channels:
Star Sports 1 (English)
Star Sports 1 HD (English)
Star Sports 1 Hindi
Star Sports 1 Hindi HD
Fans preferring regional commentary can also tune in to:
Star Sports 1 Tamil
Star Sports 1 Telugu
Star Sports 1 Kannada
These regional feeds bring expert analysis and commentary in local languages for a more personalised viewing experience.
India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details
The live streaming of the 3rd T20I between India and Australia will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Mobile users: Can stream the match for free (depending on their Jio or prepaid plan integration). Web and Smart TV users: Require a Disney+ Hotstar subscription to watch in HD or 4K quality.
How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Outside India
- Australia: Live on Fox Cricket and streamed via Kayo Sports
- United Kingdom: Available on TNT Sports / Discovery+
- United States: Coverage on Willow TV and ESPN+
- New Zealand: Broadcast on Sky Sport NZ
- South Africa: Available via SuperSport Cricket
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv