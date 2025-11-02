India Vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India, Australia, UK, USA, And South Africa?

Cricket fans are set for another thrilling encounter as India face Australia in the 3rd T20 International of the five-match series on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. After two fiercely contested games, both sides will look to grab the upper hand as the series reaches its midpoint. Here’s everything you need to know about the live streaming, telecast channels, timings, and match details.

Match Details

Match: India vs Australia, 3rd T20I, 2025

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart (Australia)

Toss Time (IST): 1:15 PM

Match Start Time (IST): 1:45 PM

Local Time (Hobart): 7:15 PM AEDT

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Telecast in India

The Star Sports Network holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for India’s tour of Australia 2025. Indian viewers can catch the live telecast on the following channels:

Star Sports 1 (English)

Star Sports 1 HD (English)

Star Sports 1 Hindi

Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Fans preferring regional commentary can also tune in to:

Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports 1 Telugu

Star Sports 1 Kannada

These regional feeds bring expert analysis and commentary in local languages for a more personalised viewing experience.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the 3rd T20I between India and Australia will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Mobile users: Can stream the match for free (depending on their Jio or prepaid plan integration). Web and Smart TV users: Require a Disney+ Hotstar subscription to watch in HD or 4K quality.

How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Outside India