Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2978886https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/india-vs-australia-3rd-t20i-live-streaming-when-and-where-to-watch-in-india-australia-uk-usa-and-south-africa-2978886.html
NewsCricket
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 3RD T20I LIVE STREAMING

India Vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India, Australia, UK, USA, And South Africa?

Cricket fans are set for another thrilling encounter as India face Australia in the 3rd T20 International of the five-match series on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2025, 07:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India, Australia, UK, USA, And South Africa?Image Credit:- X

Cricket fans are set for another thrilling encounter as India face Australia in the 3rd T20 International of the five-match series on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. After two fiercely contested games, both sides will look to grab the upper hand as the series reaches its midpoint. Here’s everything you need to know about the live streaming, telecast channels, timings, and match details.

Match Details

Match: India vs Australia, 3rd T20I, 2025
Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart (Australia)
Toss Time (IST): 1:15 PM
Match Start Time (IST): 1:45 PM
Local Time (Hobart): 7:15 PM AEDT

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Telecast in India

The Star Sports Network holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for India’s tour of Australia 2025. Indian viewers can catch the live telecast on the following channels:
Star Sports 1 (English)
Star Sports 1 HD (English)
Star Sports 1 Hindi
Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Fans preferring regional commentary can also tune in to:

Star Sports 1 Tamil
Star Sports 1 Telugu
Star Sports 1 Kannada

These regional feeds bring expert analysis and commentary in local languages for a more personalised viewing experience.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the 3rd T20I between India and Australia will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Mobile users: Can stream the match for free (depending on their Jio or prepaid plan integration). Web and Smart TV users: Require a Disney+ Hotstar subscription to watch in HD or 4K quality.

 How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Outside India

  • Australia: Live on Fox Cricket and streamed via Kayo Sports
  • United Kingdom: Available on TNT Sports / Discovery+
  • United States: Coverage on Willow TV and ESPN+
  • New Zealand: Broadcast on Sky Sport NZ
  • South Africa: Available via SuperSport Cricket 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

game night snacks
Game Night Feast: Finger Foods That Steal the Show
Winter Comfort Food
Binge-Watching this Winter? Pair It with these Comfort Meals
winter food
Cold Days, Warm Plates: Delicious Foods to Keep You Toasty This Winter
DNA Exclusive
DNA: China Unveils Claimed 'Sixth-Generation' Fighter Jet Amid Global Tensions
RSS
RSS Rejects Kharge's Ban Call Amid Centenary Planning At Jabalpur Meet
Bangladesh
Awami League Commands Strong Support Base In Bangladesh: Report
Bihar elections 2025
‘Jungle Raj’ Vs ‘No Double Engine’: Shah, Priyanka Trade Barbs Ahead Of Polls
Vande Bharat news
Vande Bharat Express Kochi -Bengaluru Starts Soon: Check Route, Time, And More
Operation Sindoor
'Never Before In History Any PM Gave Free Hand To Forces': Army Chief Dwivedi
party snacks
The Ultimate Party Plate Guide for Your Next House Get-Together