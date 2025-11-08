India vs Australia 5th T20I Live Streaming Info: Match Details, Squads, Timing

The final T20 International of the India-Australia series is set to take place at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday, November 8, 2025. With India leading the five-match series 2-1, the Men in Blue will aim to secure another overseas series win, while Australia will try to salvage pride in the last game.

After Shubman Gill scored 46 off 39 balls in the fourth T20I, India will look to overcome batting inconsistencies and finish the tour on a high note. Suryakumar Yadav and his teammates are keen to maintain their 17-year unbeaten streak against Australia in T20I series.

Live Streaming Information

Match Date and Time:

The fifth T20I between India and Australia will be played on Saturday, November 8, starting at 1:45 PM IST.

Venue:

The match will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, the iconic ground where India achieved a historic Test victory in 2021.

Toss Timing:

The toss is scheduled for 1:15 PM IST. Winning the toss could be crucial, as the Gabba pitch often assists fast bowlers in the early overs.

Broadcast in India:

Viewers in India can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network, with commentary available in Hindi, English, and regional languages.

Live Streaming Online:

The match will be available for live streaming on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. Jio users can also watch for free via the JioCinema app, and some mobile providers may include complimentary live streaming through their sports packages.

Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Mahli Beardman

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar

India has bounced back strongly after losing the opening T20I, winning the last two matches to take a 2-1 lead in the series. The fifth T20I is pivotal for both teams, with India looking to cap the series with a win and Australia aiming to level the scoreline at home.