India vs Australia: Aussie skipper Tim Paine fined for showing dissent at umpire's decision

Sydney: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday (January 10, 2021) said that Australia skipper Tim Paine has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day of the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

"Paine was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an International Match," said ICC.

The incident occurred in the 56th over of India's first innings on Saturday when the Aussie captain criticized the umpire's decision following an unsuccessful DRS review against Cheteshwar Pujara.

The ICC stated that in addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Paine, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Paine admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations.

"There was no need for a formal hearing," said ICC.

Notably, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

The news comes on a day when the incidents of racism during the ongoing third Test match between Australia and India were reported at the SCG.

The Indian cricket team had apprised ICC Match Referee David Boon of alleged racial abuse at the end of the third day's play on Saturday. Match and stadium officials were alert on the fourth day and as such play was halted and six people were evicted following another incident just before tea when a section of the crowd hurled abuses at the Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj.