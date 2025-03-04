India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: What Happens If Rain Interrupts Or Washes Out The Match? Who Qualifies?

Champions Trophy 2025: The business end of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has arrived, with only three matches left before a new champion is crowned. The semi-finals are set to be intense, with India facing Australia in the first knockout clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. While rain is unlikely to play a major role, what happens if the weather does interfere with the crucial matches?

India vs Autralia: Another Dry Pitch For The Semis?

The pitch in Ahmedabad for the 2023 World Cup final was extremely dry, and if Australia captain Steve Smith is right, a similar surface could be expected this time. India captain Rohit Sharma hasn’t seen the pitch yet, as the team had a rest day on Monday. However, he will closely inspect the fresh pitch before deciding on the final playing XI. So far, India has played on three different pitches in the Champions Trophy, and today's match will be on a fourth one.

Reserve Days for Semi-Finals And Final

The ICC has allocated reserve days for both the semi-finals and the final. If bad weather disrupts play, the match will resume from the exact point where it was halted, rather than restarting from scratch.

Minimum Overs For A Result

Unlike the group stage, where a match required 20 overs per side to be considered valid, the semi-finals and final must have at least 25 overs per team to be declared complete.

What Happens If Matches Are Washed Out?

For the final, if rain prevents any play across both the scheduled and reserve day, the two teams will be declared joint winners. With high stakes and unpredictable weather, teams will hope for clear skies as the tournament nears its thrilling conclusion.