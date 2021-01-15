India vs Australia fourth Test: Washington Sundar justifies selection over Kuldeep Yadav with Steve Smith scalp

Back in February 2019, India head coach Ravi Shastri had famously proclaimed that Kuldeep Yadav was the ‘No. 1 overseas spinner’ for India. However, fast forward two years to January 2021, Kuldeep Yadav has failed to make the playing XI even though both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out due to injury.

Finger spinner Washington Sundar from Tamil Nadu made his debut in the fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday. Social media was abuzz with Kuldeep Yadav being consigned to being just a net bowler for the tour to Australia this time around.

Shastri: After 2019 Sydney test, Kuldeep is going to be our No 1 spinner across all formats. Hasn't played a test since then — Rahul Viswanathan (@Rv__97) January 14, 2021

I'm not buying 'Washi is brought in for batting depth' nonsense. Kuldeep didn't get much to bat at international and IPL but this is his batting record in FC. He can definitely bat. pic.twitter.com/432OGA6eN7 — Prakash (@JamesBond49) January 14, 2021

Former Australian chinaman bowler Brad Hogg also chipped into the debate, tweeting, “Always would love Kuldeep to play. Maybe the Indian selectors think that he wont get the bounce surface that a spinner needs off this surface.”

Always would love Kuldeep to play. Maybe the Indian selectors think that he wont get the bounce surface that a spinner needs off this surface. #IndvAus https://t.co/0fXaHfqFel — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) January 15, 2021

But Washington Sundar’s superior batting skills probably tilted the scales in his favour. The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu tweaker averages 31.29 with the bat with a top-score of 159 in first-class cricket.

The finger spinner justified his selection for the Gabba Test with the prize scalp of Steve Smith in just the fourth over of his career.

Smith’s struggles against Ravichandran Ashwin in this series also probably went in Sundar’s way when the team management thought about Ashwin’s replacement for this Test. But Kuldeep Yadav would count himself really unlucky to cast to the sidelines in just a couple of years.