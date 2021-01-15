हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Australia

India vs Australia fourth Test: Washington Sundar justifies selection over Kuldeep Yadav with Steve Smith scalp

Social media was abuzz with Kuldeep Yadav being consigned to being just a net bowler for the tour to Australia this time around.

India vs Australia fourth Test: Washington Sundar justifies selection over Kuldeep Yadav with Steve Smith scalp
Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav. (Source: Twitter)

Back in February 2019, India head coach Ravi Shastri had famously proclaimed that Kuldeep Yadav was the ‘No. 1 overseas spinner’ for India. However, fast forward two years to January 2021, Kuldeep Yadav has failed to make the playing XI even though both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out due to injury.

Finger spinner Washington Sundar from Tamil Nadu made his debut in the fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday. Social media was abuzz with Kuldeep Yadav being consigned to being just a net bowler for the tour to Australia this time around.

Former Australian chinaman bowler Brad Hogg also chipped into the debate, tweeting, “Always would love Kuldeep to play. Maybe the Indian selectors think that he wont get the bounce surface that a spinner needs off this surface.”

But Washington Sundar’s superior batting skills probably tilted the scales in his favour. The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu tweaker averages 31.29 with the bat with a top-score of 159 in first-class cricket.

The finger spinner justified his selection for the Gabba Test with the prize scalp of Steve Smith in just the fourth over of his career.

Smith’s struggles against Ravichandran Ashwin in this series also probably went in Sundar’s way when the team management thought about Ashwin’s replacement for this Test. But Kuldeep Yadav would count himself really unlucky to cast to the sidelines in just a couple of years.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs AustraliaKuldeep YadavWashington Sundar
Next
Story

Watch: Young Yashasvi Jaiswal take Sreesanth apart after angry ‘stare’
  • 1,05,12,093Confirmed
  • 1,51,727Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M35S

J&K: BSF detects another tunnel inside the tunnel, Pakistan made an alternative way!