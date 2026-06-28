India's lone World Cup triumph over Australia came during the 2018 group stage in the West Indies, when Smriti Mandhana produced a memorable innings of 83 to guide her side to victory. More recently, however, the rivalry has become considerably more balanced. India knocked Australia out in the semi-finals of the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup before following it up with a T20I series victory on Australian soil earlier this year—results that have reinforced the belief that Harmanpreet Kaur's side can overcome the world's No. 1-ranked team when it matters.