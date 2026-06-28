Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /India vs Australia: Harmanpreet's team faces do-or-die Women's T20 World Cup semi-final test at Lord's

India vs Australia: Harmanpreet's team faces do-or-die Women's T20 World Cup semi-final test at Lord's

The race for semifinal spots in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 reaches a defining moment on Sunday as India lock horns with giants Australia in the final Group 1 fixture at Lord's in London. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 07:24 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 07:24 AM IST
India vs Australia: Harmanpreet's team faces do-or-die Women's T20 World Cup semi-final test at Lord's
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India vs Australia: Harmanpreet's team faces do-or-die Women's T20 World Cup semi-final test at Lord's
ICC Women's T20 World Cup1 min ago
2
Venezuela Earthquake Death Toll5 min ago
3
tarot card reading today25 min ago
4
SIR Voter List India 202626 min ago
5
Karachi attack27 min ago