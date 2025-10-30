India vs Australia Head-to-Head: Full Record, Stats, and Key Battles That Define Cricket’s Fiercest Rivalry

The countdown is on for one of the most anticipated clashes of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, as Australia Women face India Women in the second semi-final on Thursday, October 30, at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. With a spot in the final at stake, this high-pressure encounter promises intense cricket, individual brilliance, and possibly a few surprises.

Head-to-Head Record: Australia’s Dominance vs India’s Determination

Few rivalries in women’s cricket have been as one-sided statistically yet as fiercely contested on the field as India vs Australia. Out of 60 Women’s ODIs, Australia have won 49, while India have managed just 11 victories — a telling gap that underlines the Aussies’ long-standing supremacy in the format.

The two sides first met on January 8, 1978, a match Australia won comfortably. Since then, the Aussies have maintained a stranglehold over the rivalry, consistently outclassing India in global tournaments. However, in recent years, India have shown signs of closing the gap, with a few memorable wins that have added spice to the narrative.

In World Cup history, Australia hold a similarly dominant record. They have won six of their seven meetings against India, with India’s only World Cup win coming in 2017, when Harmanpreet Kaur’s iconic 171 off 115 balls* sent India into the final. That innings remains one of the greatest in women’s ODI history and continues to inspire this new generation of Indian cricketers.

Recent Encounters: High-Scoring Thrillers and Narrow Finishes

The recent duels between the two sides have been nothing short of spectacular. Their last five ODIs read:

Australia W (331/7) beat India W (330) by 3 wickets – October 12, 2025

Australia W (412) beat India W (369) by 43 runs – September 20, 2025

India W (292) beat Australia W (190) by 102 runs – September 17, 2025

Australia W (282/2) beat India W (281/7) by 8 wickets – September 14, 2025

Australia W (298/6) beat India W (215) by 83 runs – December 11, 2024

In their latest clash during the 2025 World Cup league stage, Australia chased down a massive 331-run target with clinical precision, led by Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney, highlighting their unmatched composure under pressure.

However, India’s 102-run win in September’s bilateral series was a reminder that when Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur fire together, this team can challenge any opponent.

Form Guide: Momentum vs Motivation

Australia Women’s recent form: W, W, W, W, NR

India Women’s recent form: L, NR, L, W, L

Australia have once again dominated the group stages, topping the table with commanding victories and consistency across departments. Their campaign featured a mix of powerful batting displays and incisive bowling, including Alana King’s record-breaking seven-wicket haul against South Africa — the best figures in Women’s World Cup history.

India, meanwhile, have been inconsistent but resilient. They began the tournament with emphatic wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, but close losses to South Africa, England, and Australia dented their momentum. Despite that, the home side’s mix of experience and youth keeps them in contention, especially with Smriti Mandhana leading the batting charts with 365 runs in seven innings.

Pitch and Weather Report: DY Patil’s ODI Debut and Rain Watch

The Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy has been a notable venue this World Cup, though it’s hosting ODIs for the first time. In the three matches played so far, two have been won by teams batting first, while one was washed out. The surface has offered true bounce early on, helping stroke-makers, before gradually slowing down to aid spinners.

However, with rain predicted for Thursday, the toss could play a key role. Teams may prefer to chase under DLS conditions. The ICC has scheduled a Reserve Day (Friday) to ensure a result if rain intervenes.

Key Players and Battle Points

Smriti Mandhana (India): The tournament’s top scorer and India’s most dependable performer. Her elegant stroke play could dictate India’s fortunes.

Alyssa Healy (Australia): Expected to return from injury, her aggressive starts often set the tone for Australia’s innings.

Ellyse Perry (Australia): In imperious touch, Perry’s experience in knockout matches gives the Aussies a massive edge.

Alana King (Australia): Her seven-for in Indore showcased her lethal potential; she’ll be crucial against India’s middle order.

Renuka Singh Thakur (India): India’s spearhead with the new ball — early wickets from her will be key to breaking Australia’s rhythm.

Stat Attack: India vs Australia in Numbers

Total ODIs: 60

Australia Wins: 49

India Wins: 11

World Cup Meetings: 7 (Australia 6–1 India)

Highest Team Total: Australia – 412/7 (2025), India – 369 (2025)

Most Runs in ODIs (Active Players): Ellyse Perry – 1,380 vs India | Smriti Mandhana – 720 vs Australia

Most Wickets (Active Players): Megan Schutt – 42 vs India | Deepti Sharma – 18 vs Australia

Prediction: Can India End Australia’s Streak?

Australia enter as strong favorites, backed by form, experience, and a commanding head-to-head record. However, India’s familiarity with home conditions, Mandhana’s dream run, and Harmanpreet’s leadership in crunch moments could tilt the contest if the top order clicks.

Still, given Australia’s unmatched consistency and depth, they remain the more balanced side. Expect a close fight, but Australia Women are likely to edge past India to book their spot in yet another World Cup final.