India Vs Australia ODI Head-To-Head: Who Dominates The Numbers Ahead Of Perth Clash?

Few rivalries in cricket match the intensity and history of India vs Australia in ODIs. Over decades, these two teams have produced some of the sport’s most memorable encounters, from last-over finishes to record-breaking innings. With the 1st ODI of the 2025 series in Perth approaching, it’s worth revisiting their head-to-head record, key stats, and landmark performances.

Overall Head-to-Head

Historically, Australia has dominated this fixture. Out of approximately 151 ODIs played between the sides, Australia has won 84 matches, while India has claimed 57 victories. Around 10 matches ended with no result due to rain or other interruptions. While Australia holds the overall edge, India’s rise in the last decade has made the rivalry increasingly competitive, particularly in home conditions.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Performance by Venue

India has traditionally performed strongly at home, winning 31 out of 72 ODIs played on Indian soil, while losing 39, with 2 matches ending as no results. In contrast, Australia has dominated on their home turf, where out of 55 encounters, India managed 17 wins compared to Australia’s 35 victories, with 3 matches abandoned. At neutral venues, the rivalry has been far more balanced. In 24 ODIs played at neutral locations, India has won 9 matches, Australia has secured 10 wins, and 5 matches were abandoned. This data highlights how home advantage plays a significant role, while matches at neutral venues often produce closely contested battles.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann