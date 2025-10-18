India Vs Australia ODI Series: Shreyas Iyer Targets Big Milestones, Shubman Gill Ready For Leadership Test

Iyer Nearing 3000 ODI Runs and 5000 International Runs

Shreyas Iyer needs just 155 runs to reach 3,000 ODI runs and 240 runs to complete 5,000 international runs. Having featured in 70 ODIs, Iyer has amassed 2,845 runs at an impressive average of 48.22, including six centuries and 22 fifties, with a highest score of 128* and a strike rate of 100.00.

A Consistent Performer Across Formats

In total, Iyer has represented India in 135 international matches, scoring 4,760 runs at an average of 40.68, with 19 centuries and 35 fifties. His ability to stabilize innings and accelerate under pressure has made him one of India’s most dependable middle-order batters in recent years.

Earlier this year, Iyer led Punjab Kings (PBKS) to their first IPL final in a decade with a combination of bold tactics and fearless batting. He was also India’s highest run-getter in the 2025 Champions Trophy, scoring 243 runs in five games, a performance that helped India lift back-to-back white-ball titles.

T20I Brilliance Adds to His Credentials

Since India’s T20 World Cup triumph, Iyer has been in remarkable form in the shortest format, scoring 949 runs in 26 T20Is at an average of 49.94 and a strike rate of 179.73, including one century and seven fifties. His last T20I innings, a fluent fifty, came in late 2023.

Shubman Gill Begins New Chapter as ODI Captain

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill steps into a new era of responsibility as India’s ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. The 26-year-old opener will lead the Men in Blue for the first time in a 50-over series, beginning against Australia on October 20 in Perth.

Gill is 225 runs short of completing 3,000 ODI runs and has so far played eight ODIs against Australia, scoring 280 runs at an average of 35, including a century and a fifty. He will aim to add to that tally and guide India to a strong start under his leadership.

A Promising Start to Captaincy Career

This marks Gill’s third leadership assignment in 2025. Earlier, he captained India during the five-Test series in England, where he stunned critics by scoring 754 runs at an average of 75.40, including a career-best 269. His calm demeanour and sharp on-field strategies earned praise from former players and pundits alike.

Australia Tour: A Defining Phase for Both Stars

For Gill, this ODI series will be a test of leadership maturity. For Iyer, it’s an opportunity to convert form into milestones and reaffirm his place as a key pillar of India’s batting core. With both in prime form, India’s upcoming series promises a thrilling blend of youth, skill, and ambition.