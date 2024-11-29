India vs Australia PM XI Live Streaming, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: When And Where To Watch IND vs AUS PM XI Cricket Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps And Online?

The Rohit Sharma-led India are all set to play a warm-up fixture with Prime Ministers XI in a two-day pink ball-Test at Manuka Oval, Canberra from November 30. This match is considered as a much-needed practice for Team India ahead of the second Test, which will be played with the pink ball in Adelaide from December 6.

The match is going to be Rohit Sharma's first of the tour after he missed the opening Test in Perth due to the birth of his second child. All Indian players including Rohit will look to acclimatize themselves with the pink Kookaburra ball ahead of the much-awaited Adelaide Test.

Notably, India last played a Pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka at home during the 2021/22 season. They have played four day-night Tests so far, winning three with the only loss coming at Adelaide four years ago, when India were bowled out for their lowest Test total (36) during the 2020/21 BGT series.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s XI will be captained by Jack Edwards, a New South Wales all-rounder. Scott Boland will be seen leading the pace attack while Sam Konstas, who played for Australia A against India A, will also feature alongside Matt Renshaw who was overlooked for that series despite being the reserve Test batter earlier this year.

Here are India vs AUS PM-XI Border-Gavaskar Trophy live streaming and telecast details:

When will the India vs AUS PM-XI Border-Gavaskar Trophy warm-up fixture take place?

The India vs AUS PM-XI Border-Gavaskar Trophy warm-up fixture will be played from November 30 to December 1. The first session for both days is scheduled to begin at 9:10 AM IST (2:40 PM local).

Where will the India vs AUS PM-XI Border-Gavaskar Trophy warm-up fixture take place?

The India vs AUS PM-XI Border-Gavaskar Trophy warm-up fixture will take place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, Australia.

Where to watch live telecast of the India vs AUS PM-XI Border-Gavaskar Trophy warm-up fixture?

The live telecast of the India vs AUS PM-XI Border-Gavaskar Trophy warm-up fixture will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the India vs AUS PM-XI Border-Gavaskar Trophy warm-up fixture?

The live streaming of the India vs AUS PM-XI Border-Gavaskar Trophy warm-up fixture will be available on Hotstar.

Squads:

Prime Minister's XI: Jack Edwards (capt), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan O'Connor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matt Renshaw Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal.