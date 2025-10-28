Advertisement
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA

India vs Australia T20I Series: Dates, Venus, Timing, Squads, Live Streaming And More

Dates, Venus, Timing, Squads, Live Streaming: Here's all you need to know about the five-match T20I series between India and Australia.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2025, 11:31 PM IST
India vs Australia T20I Series: Dates, Venus, Timing, Squads, Live Streaming And More

After the recently-concluded ODI series, the focus now shifts to the shortest format as India and Australia lock horns in an exciting five-match T20I series. With the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon, this series, starting on Wednesday, October 29, serves as a crucial platform for both teams to fine-tune their squads and strategies.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India enters on the back of their Asia Cup 2025 triumph, while Australia, captained by Mitchell Marsh, aims to leverage home conditions after winning the preceding ODI series 2-1. The series promises high-octane action with explosive batting lineups and potent bowling attacks of both top-ranked T20 teams in the world.

ALSO READ: 'Shreyas Iyer's Condition Is Now Stable And...': BCCI Gives Key Medical Update On India’s ODI Vice-Captain 

 

Dates, Venues and Timings For India vs Australia T20Is

Match                           Date                                  Venue                                             Match Time (IST)

1st T20I              Wednesday, October 29      Manuka Oval, Canberra                            1:45 PM

2nd T20I             Friday, October 31             Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne    1:45 PM

3rd T20               Sunday, November 2         Bellerive Oval, Hobart                               1:45 PM

4th T20I             Thursday, November 6        Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast                   1:45 PM

5th T20I             Saturday, November 8         The Gabba, Brisbane                                1:45 PM

Live Streaming and Telecast Details In India For T20I Series

Fans in India can catch all the live action across television and digital platforms.

Live Telecast (TV):        Star Sports Network

Live Streaming (Digital)  JioHotstar app and website

Free Live Telecast:        Doordarshan (DD) Sports (on the terrestrial network)

Squads For India vs Australia T20I Series

The series features strong squads for both teams, blending experienced players with exciting young talent.

India T20 squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis

