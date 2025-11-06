India vs Australia Weather & Pitch Report: Perfect Queensland Conditions Promise Fireworks in 4th T20I

The India vs Australia T20I rivalry continues to heat up as the two cricketing giants lock horns in the 4th T20I at Carrara Oval, Queensland, on Thursday, November 6. With the five-match series currently tied 1-1, this fixture is set to play a decisive role in determining the momentum heading into the final clash.

After the first T20I in Canberra was washed out, Australia drew first blood in Melbourne, chasing down a modest total of 126 inside 14 overs. However, India bounced back in style during the third T20I in Hobart, chasing 187 comfortably thanks to Washington Sundar’s all-round brilliance and Arshdeep Singh’s fiery spell. As the teams prepare for the penultimate encounter, all eyes will be on the pitch and weather conditions at Carrara Oval — factors that could heavily influence the outcome of this crucial match.

IND vs AUS Weather Report – Queensland Set for Clear Skies

Cricket fans can breathe easy — rain is unlikely to interrupt proceedings at the Carrara Oval on Thursday. According to forecasts, the weather in Queensland will be clear and sunny, with temperatures hovering between 20°C and 25°C. Humidity levels are expected around 58 percent in the evening, ensuring ideal conditions for cricket under lights.

With no rain clouds in sight, fans can anticipate a full 40-over spectacle, promising high-intensity cricket from both sides. The pleasant temperature and dry conditions will make life easier for both batters and bowlers, eliminating the dew factor that often impacts late-night games.

Carrara Oval Pitch Report – Balanced Surface With a Batting Edge

The Carrara Oval pitch has historically offered something for everyone — a bit of bounce for the pacers early on, followed by assistance for the spinners as the match progresses. However, recent domestic T20 matches at this venue have been largely batting-friendly, with shorter square boundaries encouraging aggressive stroke play.

The average first-innings score here hovers around 160-170 runs, suggesting that teams need to post a competitive total to stay in the contest. Batters can expect good carry and bounce initially, though they’ll need to negotiate the early movement carefully. As the innings progresses, stroke-making becomes easier, allowing for explosive finishes in the death overs.

Spinners, meanwhile, could come into play in the middle phase, particularly if they hit the right lengths. Expect bowlers like Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, and Adam Zampa to exploit the conditions effectively.

Given the pitch dynamics and historical trends, the toss-winning captain is likely to opt for bowling first, capitalizing on any early assistance and preferring to chase under the lights — a pattern that has worked well at this venue in previous games.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: What to Expect

With the series evenly poised at 1-1, both teams will be desperate to gain the upper hand before the finale. India, under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy, will look to maintain their winning momentum. The return of Jasprit Bumrah has bolstered India’s attack, while Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma are expected to provide stability up top. Washington Sundar’s form adds balance to India’s XI, giving them flexibility with both bat and ball.

On the other hand, Mitchell Marsh’s Australia will be banking on their power-packed middle order featuring Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, and Marcus Stoinis. The bowling unit, led by Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa, has been consistent, but they’ll face a stern test against India’s in-form top order.

Both sides have showcased flashes of brilliance, but India’s adaptability and recent batting depth give them a slight edge. However, Australia’s home advantage and aggressive intent mean this contest could go down to the wire.

Predicted Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Short, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa