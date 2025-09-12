India vs Australia Women’s ODI Clash: Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming And Key Details - All You Need To Know

The stage is set for an exciting showdown as India Women take on Australia Women in a three-match ODI series starting September 14, 2025. With the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 just around the corner, both sides will look to fine-tune their strategies and combinations in this high-profile contest.

Series Overview

India and Australia have shared one of the most competitive rivalries in women’s cricket. This series will not only give both teams crucial match practice ahead of the World Cup but also provide fans with a preview of what to expect in the marquee tournament.

Schedule & Venues

1st ODI - September 14, 2025, Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, 1:30 PM IST

2nd ODI - September 17, 2025, Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, 1:30 PM IST

3rd ODI - September 20, 2025, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 1:30 PM IST

India Women’s Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana.

Australia Women’s Squad

Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicole Faltum, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

Live Streaming and Broadcast

Cricket fans in India can watch all three ODIs live on Star Sports Network, while Disney+ Hotstar will provide free streaming on its app and website. International viewers can follow the series through their local broadcasters and streaming partners.

Key Talking Points

India will rely on the experience of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, while youngsters like Pratika Rawal and Richa Ghosh could play a decisive role.

Australia, led by Alyssa Healy, boasts a balanced squad with stalwarts like Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney, alongside emerging talents such as Phoebe Litchfield.

With the Women’s World Cup 2025 approaching, this series is a golden opportunity for both sides to test their bench strength and refine game plans against world-class opposition.

Conclusion

The India vs Australia Women’s ODI series promises thrilling cricket and invaluable preparation ahead of the World Cup. With two world-class teams going head-to-head, fans can expect close contests, star performances, and momentum-building victories that may well define the coming months of women’s cricket.