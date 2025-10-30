India vs Australia Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the Blockbuster Clash Live Online and on TV

The stage is set for a blockbuster showdown as India Women take on Australia Women in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 semi-final at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. The high-voltage clash will kick off at 3:00 PM IST on Thursday, with live streaming available on the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar app, while the live telecast will be on Star Sports Network.

Australia, the six-time champions and defending title holders, enter the semis undefeated and hunting for a record-extending eighth ODI World Cup crown. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur’s India, powered by home support and a fierce determination to create history, are eyeing their maiden title.

What Makes IND-W vs AUS-W the Ultimate Women’s World Cup Clash?

This isn’t just a semi-final — it’s a battle of resilience versus dominance. When the two teams met in the group stage, Australia chased down a record total to beat India by three wickets in Visakhapatnam. Alyssa Healy’s stunning century was the difference-maker that day, but her participation in the semis remains uncertain due to a calf injury. Despite missing two games, Healy still tops Australia’s scoring charts with 294 runs in four matches, followed closely by Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner, who have been pillars of consistency.

For India, the loss of opener Pratika Rawal to an ankle injury has disrupted the balance. The 25-year-old was the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament, only behind Smriti Mandhana, who continues to be India’s most reliable batter. Aggressive youngster Shafali Verma returns to the side and is expected to partner Mandhana at the top, offering India a fearless start. However, wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh remains a doubtful starter due to a finger injury — another concern for the Indian camp.

Who Holds the Edge in the Head-to-Head Battle?

Statistically, Australia have dominated the ODI rivalry, winning 49 of the 60 matches between the two sides, compared to India’s 11 victories. The record in World Cups is even more one-sided, with 10 wins for Australia and just three for India.

However, cricket isn’t played on paper. India’s historic 2017 semi-final win in Derby, where Harmanpreet Kaur smashed an unbeaten 171 off 115 balls, remains one of the most iconic moments in women’s cricket. The current generation will look to draw inspiration from that victory as they seek another memorable upset.

Could Weather Play Spoilsport in Navi Mumbai?

According to Accuweather, there is a 25% chance of rain during the India vs Australia Women’s World Cup semi-final, but the likelihood of thunderstorms remains low at 3%. The match can be extended by up to 120 minutes to ensure a result, with a reserve day scheduled if required.

If no result is possible even after the reserve day, Australia will advance to the final due to their higher position in the group stage standings — adding even more pressure on the hosts to perform. Notably, India’s last match at the same venue, against Bangladesh, was washed out, making the weather a crucial factor once again.

Where to Watch IND-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming and Telecast?

Cricket fans across India can catch the India Women vs Australia Women semi-final live streaming on the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The live telecast of the IND-W vs AUS-W Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 semi-final will be available on Star Sports Network channels.

Match: India Women vs Australia Women, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Semi-final

Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Which Players Could Define the IND-W vs AUS-W Semi-final?

All eyes will be on Smriti Mandhana, India’s batting mainstay, and Deepti Sharma, who leads the tournament’s wicket charts with 15 scalps, tied with Australia’s Annabel Sutherland. Australia’s spin weapon Alana King, with 13 wickets, will look to exploit the slow surface in Navi Mumbai.

The contest promises a thrilling balance — India’s home advantage and emotional drive versus Australia’s big-match experience and depth.