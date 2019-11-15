India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2: Live Updates

After taking India to 86/1 at stumps on the first day, opener Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara will look to continue their momentum and help their side take huge first-innings lead when they head into the second day of the opening Test against Bangladesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Friday.

Here are the live updates:

# Just a single off the very first over of the day. Agarwal (38) tapped the third ball of the 27th over by Hossain towards deep point for a single. India 87/1 (27 overs)

# Agarwal and Pujara have walked down the crease to resume India's innings. Ebadot Hossain to open the proceedings for the visitors.

# The second day's play wll begin shortly!

After bundling out Bangladesh cheaply in their first innings, Mayank and Pujara stitched an unbeaten 72-run partnership to take India to 86 for one at stumps on the opening day of the first Test on Thursday.

Opting to bat first on the Holkar Stadium pitch, Bangladesh failed to counter India's bowling attack as they were bundled out cheaply for 150 runs in their first innings. Skipper Mominul Haque (37) and Mushfiqur Rahim (43) were the only batsmen to have provided some resistance by sharing a 68-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

For India, Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers with his figures of three for 27. Meanwhile, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav too made life difficult for Bangladesh on a fresh wicket as they bagged two wickets each.

In reply, the hosts lost opener Rohit Sharma cheaply for six runs before Mayank and Pujara joined forces to help India take driver's seat at the end of the first day.

India are currently at an unbeaten streak at home as they have won 11 matches in a row since 2013. The hosts will look to continue their winning momentum and further strengthen their position at the top of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will be keen to begin their campaign at the World Test Championship on a winning note.