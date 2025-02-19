India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025: Who Will Assist Mohammed Shami With New Ball? Check Predicted Playing XI, Head To Head Record

The Indian team will play against Bangladesh in match 2 of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Thursday (February 20). The Indian team is all set to face the Bangla Tigers but there are a few issues when it comes to picking the final playing XI. India’s star player KL Rahul has batted well at No. 5, but then the chances are less that he will retain his batting position.

In the recently passed India vs England ODI series, Rahul batted at No. 6 in the first two matches before coming in to bat at No. 5 in the final match. Talking about India’s bowling order, the Men in Blue will be entering the ground without the services of Jasprit Bumrah as he was ruled out due to injury. India’s star pacer Mohammed Shami will lead the Indian bowling attack but the question who will be the second new ball bowler? The Indian team will pick between Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. In the T20I format, Arshdeep Singh has been brilliant while Rana can trouble the batters with his extra pace and bounce.

The Indian team is likely to go with the three spinners including the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel. But then, the recent form of Varun Chakravarthy has made him a strong contender to feature in India’s playing XI.

India vs Bangladesh Predicted XI's

India Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Bangladesh Predicted XI: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.

India vs Bangladesh Head To Head

As of now, India has played against Bangladesh in a total of 41 ODI matches where the Men in Blue have won 32 games. Bangladesh on the other hand has won 8 matches and one game did not give any result.

IND vs BAN Full Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Jaker Ali(w), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman, Towhid Hridoy, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed