India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Dubai?

The Indian cricket team will face Bangladesh to start their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on Thursday, February 20. The much-awaited clash is set to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Indian team will play all their matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Indian team is still the most successful side in the history of the Champions Trophy as they won 18 games out of 29 matches and also won two titles. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue will look to continue their dominance in order to win the Champions Trophy 2025. The Indian team has been played alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh in Group A while the likes of South Africa, Australia, England, and Afghanistan are there in Group B.

IND vs BAN Weather Report

Dubai is likely to see partial sunshine on Thursday, February 20. There is a 55 percent chance of rain on the day of the game and the humidity is likely to be around 39 %. Dubai’s temperature is likely to hang around between 20 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius.

IND vs BAN Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium has always been known to help the pace bowlers. But this time, spinners are likely to get some help during the game between India and Bangladesh.

India Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Bangladesh Predicted XI: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.

IND vs BAN Full Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Jaker Ali(w), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman, Towhid Hridoy, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed