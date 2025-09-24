India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: Watch IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash Online

With a spot in the Asia Cup 2025 final almost on the line, India and Bangladesh are set for a blockbuster clash in the Super 4 stage on Wednesday (September 24). Both sides began the second round with strong wins, and victory in this contest will all but seal a berth in the title clash. For cricket fans, the burning question remains—where to watch India vs Bangladesh live and how to catch the free live streaming of IND vs BAN?

What makes the India vs Bangladesh Super 4 clash so important?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India are flying high in the Asia Cup 2025. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue have been ruthless in their campaign so far. They started with a thumping win against UAE, chased down Pakistan twice in style, and outplayed Oman in between. Their most recent triumph came against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 4 opener, where India hunted down a stiff target of 172 with more than an over to spare.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, arrive with confidence of their own. After a mixed group stage that saw them lose to Sri Lanka, they redeemed themselves in the Super 4 rematch by defeating the same opposition. Led by their in-form batters and a disciplined bowling unit, the Tigers will aim to upset India and keep their hopes alive of reaching the final.

The stakes are high—a win guarantees near-certain qualification for the Asia Cup 2025 final.

When and where is the India vs Bangladesh match taking place?

The IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be played on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game begins at 8:00 PM IST, a prime-time slot designed to attract massive viewership across the subcontinent.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh live on TV in India?

The India vs Bangladesh live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network, which holds exclusive broadcast rights for the Asia Cup 2025 in India. Fans can tune into:

Sony Sports Ten 1 (English)

Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi)

Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu)

Sony Sports Ten 5

This wide coverage ensures cricket lovers across languages can enjoy the live action of IND vs BAN.

Where to watch India vs Bangladesh free live streaming online?

The IND vs BAN live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Viewers can watch the match on mobile, laptops, or connected TVs. A subscription plan is required to access the stream.

However, fans can also avail free streaming benefits through bundled offers provided by telecom partners like Airtel, Jio, and Vi, which include SonyLIV subscriptions with select recharge packs. This means cricket enthusiasts can watch India vs Bangladesh free live streaming by activating these plans.

Which players can be game-changers in IND vs BAN?

For India, Suryakumar Yadav has been inspirational with the bat, anchoring run chases and delivering fearless strokeplay. India’s bowling attack, led by spinners and pace spearheads, has maintained consistency in all conditions.

Bangladesh will rely on their batting backbone, with top-order resilience and middle-order finishers playing key roles. Their bowling attack, especially against India’s strong batting unit, will need discipline and breakthroughs in the powerplay.

This game could come down to India’s batting depth vs Bangladesh’s bowling variations.

Why is India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 a must-watch?

The rivalry between India and Bangladesh has grown in intensity over the years. While India have traditionally dominated, Bangladesh have shown they can punch above their weight in big tournaments. With qualification for the Asia Cup 2025 final virtually on the line, the Dubai crowd and millions watching on TV and streaming platforms will be treated to a contest full of drama, skill, and high stakes.