India vs Bangladesh, Pink Ball Test: Live Updates

India will look to complete a two-match Test series whitewash against Bangladesh when they head into their first-ever Day-Night pink ball match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

Here are the live updates:

# Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have arrived in Kolkata to inaugurate the first day-night Test match.

# India and Bangladesh are all set to play their first-ever Day-Night Test.

India, who are currently ranked at the top spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings, will become the ninth country to play under lights in the longest format of the game since Australia and New Zealand played the first-ever pink ball match.

According to reports, Army paratroopers are likely to fly into the Eden Gardens to hand over a pink ball each to the two skippers prior to the toss.

Meanwhile, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is also planning to felicitate Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, ace tennis star Sania Mirza, Rio Olympic silver-medallist P.V. Sindhu and six-time boxing world champion MC Mary Kom among others.

On the eve of the match, India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday expressed his excitement over the same by describing the iconic day-night match against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens as a "landmark occassion" for the country's cricket.

"This pink ball Test match is a challenge for us. It is very exciting for us as the energy will be very high. It is a landmark occasion," ANI had quoted Kohli as saying.

The Kohli-led side had previously clinched a comprehensive win by an innings and 130 runs in the opening Test against Bangladesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

By recording their fourth straight Test win at home this season, India further strengthened their position at the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings by reaching 300 points.

The two squads are as follows:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque (c), Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mossadek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraj, Taijul Islam, Naeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Al Amin Hossain, Ebadot Hossain.