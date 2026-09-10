India are set to take on Bangladesh in the opening semifinal of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, September 10. The high stakes contest brings together two former champions, with India entering the knockout stage after an unbeaten Group A campaign.
Bangladesh secured their semifinal berth after defeating the United Arab Emirates by 34 runs on Tuesday. India, meanwhile, won all three of their group matches and will start the contest as favourites. The first semifinal is scheduled to begin at 08:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place 30 minutes earlier. Current tournament schedules confirm the same timing and venue.
India’s Key Players And Concerns
India's bowling unit has been one of the strongest aspects of their campaign. Deepti Sharma claimed three wickets in each of India's opening two Group A games against Thailand and Hong Kong, China. Sree Charani and Prema Rawat then took three wickets each against Pakistan on September 5.
The batting department, however, has provided some concern. Pratika Rawal is still looking for a substantial contribution, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur and wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh have yet to produce their best in the tournament.
India will therefore expect more from their experienced batters in the semifinal. Smriti Mandhana has already registered a century in the competition and remains one of the side's biggest threats, while Shafali Verma has also contributed with a fifty against Thailand and a promising start against Hong Kong, China.
Mandhana is the leading run scorer in women's international cricket, adding further weight to India's batting strength heading into the knockout clash.
Bangladesh’s Main Threats
Bangladesh will look towards a number of experienced performers as they attempt to reach the final. Nahida Akter has been particularly influential, collecting two Player of the Match awards in three games.
Captain Nigar Sultana, Sharmin Akhter, Rabeya Khan and Marufa Akter are also expected to play important roles against a strong Indian side. Bangladesh are the 2018 champions, making Thursday's contest particularly significant given their history in the competition.
When And Where Is The Semifinal?
The first semifinal of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, September 10.
The match will begin at 08:00 PM IST, while the toss is scheduled for 07:30 PM IST. The tournament schedule confirms that the semifinal will start at 6:30 PM local time in Dubai.
Where To Watch India Vs Bangladesh Live?
Indian viewers can watch the India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup 2026 semifinal live on the Sony Sports Network.
The match will also be available for live streaming through the Sony LIV app and website, with coverage beginning from 08:00 PM IST. The broadcaster information has been independently confirmed by multiple current tournament guides.
India Squad
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Gunalan Kamalini, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.
Bangladesh Squad
Nigar Sultana (C & WK), Juairiya Ferdous, Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Farjana Easmin, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Sarmin Sultana, Sharmin Akhter.
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