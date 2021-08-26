हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England 2021

India vs Eng 3rd Test: English crowd throw ball at Mohammed Siraj, Watch

The 27-year-old Mohammed Siraj, who played a key role in the team’s win the second Test at Lord's, was also targeted earlier this year when Australian crowd at the SCG abused him and called names which led to eviction of a few spectators, leading to stoppage of play.

India vs Eng 3rd Test: English crowd throw ball at Mohammed Siraj, Watch
Indian paceman Mohammed Siraj reacts to the behaviour of the English crowd during the third Test against England at Leeds. (Source: Twitter)

Having faced racial abuse in Australia, India’s new pace sensation Mohammed Siraj on Wednesday (August 25) had spectators ‘throwing a ball at him’ while fielding at the boundary line, teammate Rishabh Pant revealed at the end of first day's play in the third Test against England. The TV cameras showed an angry Kohli asking Siraj stationed at boundary to throw the object out.

When asked Pant did reveal what happened. “I think, somebody (from the crowd) threw a ball at Siraj, so he (Kohli) was upset. You can say whatever you want, chant, but don't throw things at fielders. It is not good for cricket, I guess,” Pant said at the end of the first day's play where England were 120 for no loss after bowling India out for 78.

Watch Siraj reacting to the crowd here...

The 27-year-old Siraj, who played a key role in the team’s win the second Test at Lord's, was also targeted earlier this year when Australian crowd at the SCG abused him and called names which led to eviction of a few spectators, leading to stoppage of play. In fact, it was Siraj, who had back then complained to the umpires that he was being abused by a section if Australian supporters.

Even during the Lord’s Test, Kohli was angry as a few champagne bottle corks were popped near the boundary gallery and a few fell near the fielder KL Rahul.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs England 2021Mohammed Siraj
Next
Story

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: England dictate show as India collapse for 78 on Day 1

Must Watch

PT8M

DNA: People waiting for their turn in hell like situation at Kabul airport