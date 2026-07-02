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India vs England 1st T20I called off as rain denies chase after India posts 189

The first T20I between India and England was abandoned without a result on Wednesday night as heavy rain came pouring down before the home side could start its reply to the visitors' 189/7 in 20 overs at the Riverside Ground on Wednesday. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 08:56 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 08:56 AM IST
India vs England 1st T20I called off as rain denies chase after India posts 189
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