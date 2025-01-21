India vs England 1st T20I Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs ENG 1st T20I On TV Channel And Online In India?

The stage is set for a blockbuster clash between two cricketing giants as India hosts England in the highly anticipated 1st T20I of their five-match series. Taking place on January 22, 2025, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, this match is a dream come true for cricket fans. With both teams boasting star-studded lineups, the excitement is palpable, and expectations are soaring. Whether you're watching the game live on TV or streaming it online, this encounter promises to be an unforgettable cricketing spectacle.

Exciting Teams, Big Expectations

India, the reigning World Cup champions, enter the series with a sense of pride and determination. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India has an exciting squad packed with talent. The return of seasoned fast bowler Mohammad Shami adds much-needed experience to the bowling attack. Alongside him, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya will play key roles, and the batting lineup, led by Suryakumar, is capable of blasting any bowling attack. The team is also looking for strong performances from youngsters like Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh to make their mark.

On the other hand, England, two-time T20 World Cup winners, are determined to make their presence felt. With Jos Buttler at the helm, the team’s batting order, including power hitters like Harry Brook and Ben Duckett, will be crucial. Jofra Archer’s return to the squad adds pace to the bowling attack, and Adil Rashid will be key in the middle overs. England’s mix of youth and experience promises a thrilling contest, and they will be aiming to start strong.

The Importance of Eden Gardens

Eden Gardens, Kolkata’s iconic cricket ground, is the perfect venue for such a high-stakes encounter. Known for its electric atmosphere, the venue will be packed with passionate fans, eager to witness top-class cricket. The historic ground, which hasn’t hosted a T20I in nearly three years, will set the stage for a contest between two of the world's best T20 sides.

As the match kicks off at 7:00 PM IST, fans are expecting nothing short of fireworks. The pitch at Eden Gardens is known for being batting-friendly, and the team that sets the tone early will have an advantage. India’s strong batting lineup faces a test against England’s bowlers, but with the depth in both departments, this match will likely go down to the wire.

How to Watch India vs England 1st T20I

For fans tuning in from India, the first T20I between India and England will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Whether you prefer watching on TV or streaming it on your device, Star Sports will offer comprehensive coverage. For online viewers, the match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, providing a seamless experience for fans who can't make it to the stadium.

The match will start at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM. Whether you're at home, in the office, or on the go, the live broadcast ensures you won’t miss a moment of the action.

Looking Ahead: What’s at Stake?

As India and England gear up for this thrilling opening match, there's more at stake than just the win. With a major ICC event like the Champions Trophy looming on the horizon, several players will be vying for spots in the squad. This series offers a golden opportunity for youngsters and veterans alike to prove their worth. Players like Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, and Rehan Ahmed will be eager to make their presence felt, and performances in this series will have long-term implications.

This series is also crucial for both teams in terms of preparation for upcoming global tournaments, adding further intrigue to what is already a high-pressure contest.

The Full Schedule of the India vs England 2025 T20I Series

1st T20I – January 22, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

2nd T20I – January 25, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

3rd T20I – January 28, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

4th T20I – January 31, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

5th T20I – February 2, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

With the first T20I taking place on January 22 at Eden Gardens, cricket enthusiasts have plenty to look forward to.