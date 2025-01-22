India vs England 1st T20I FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Match IND vs ENG 1st T20I On TV Channel And Online In India?

The cricketing world is abuzz as India and England prepare to lock horns in the first T20I of their five-match series at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With Suryakumar Yadav and Jos Buttler leading their respective sides, fans can expect an enthralling contest packed with fiery bowling, power-packed batting, and nail-biting moments. For those unable to attend the match in person, here’s everything you need to know about live streaming and broadcasting options.

When Will the India vs England 1st T20I Take Place?

The much-awaited clash between India and England is scheduled for Wednesday, January 22, 2025. The match will kick off at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where Will the Match Be Played?

The game will unfold at the historic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Known for its electrifying atmosphere and passionate crowd, the venue has been a witness to some unforgettable moments in cricketing history.

Where Can You Watch the India vs England 1st T20I Live on TV?

Cricket enthusiasts can catch the live action on the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast the match across multiple channels, including:

Star Sports 1 (HD & SD)

Star Sports 1 Hindi (HD & SD)

Star Sports 1 Tamil (HD & SD)

Star Sports 1 Telugu (HD & SD)

Star Sports 1 Kannada (SD)

This diverse range of channels ensures fans can enjoy commentary in their preferred language.

How to Watch the Match Online via Live Streaming?

For viewers who prefer online platforms, the match will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. The app and website will provide seamless streaming of the game, making it accessible on smartphones, tablets, and desktops. Ensure your subscription is active to avoid missing any action.

What Are the Key Highlights of the Upcoming Match?

Return of Mohammed Shami

After a year-long absence, pacer Mohammed Shami is back in the Indian squad, promising to bolster the bowling attack.

New Leadership Dynamics

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian side, while England's Jos Buttler will aim to guide his team to a strong start. Axar Patel’s role as vice-captain adds a fresh layer of intrigue to the Indian setup.

Young Talent on Display

Both teams have infused their squads with young and promising players, such as Abhishek Sharma for India and Jacob Bethell for England, setting the stage for a battle of fresh talent.

Historical Rivalry

In their 24 T20I encounters, India holds a slight edge with 13 wins to England's 11. The last face-off during the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final saw India emerge victorious, adding spice to this series opener.

Why Is This Match Crucial?

This series acts as a preparatory ground for the Champions Trophy scheduled next month. Both teams will be looking to test their combinations and assess player form. For India, especially, a strong performance in this match could provide a much-needed morale boost after a disappointing Test tour of Australia.