India vs England 1st T20I: IND, ENG Predicted Playing XI, Pitch Report, Weather Report, Head To Head Stats, Full Squads

IND vs ENG: Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian cricket team as they face Jos Buttler’s England in the first match of a five-match T20I series on Wednesday at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. This highly anticipated encounter marks the return of pacer Mohammed Shami to international cricket after a lengthy absence of 14 months, adding excitement to the lineup.

IND vs ENG: Predicted XIs

India Predicted XI: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi

England Predicted XI: Jos Buttler (c) & (Wk), Phil Salt (Wk), Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed

Head-to-Head Record

Historically, India and England have faced each other 24 times in T20Is, with India winning 13 matches compared to England's 11 victories. This close record reflects the intensity of the rivalry and the high stakes involved in each encounter.

IND vs ENG: Pitch And Weather Report

Eden Gardens is renowned for its batting-friendly pitches, which should provide an excellent surface for both teams to showcase their batting prowess. Dew is expected to play a significant role during the match, potentially affecting the bowling strategies employed by both captains.

As for the weather, conditions look promising for cricket, with no chance of rain forecasted, ensuring a full game for fans to enjoy.

IND vs ENG T20 Squad

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk).

England: Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (c) & (Wk), Phil Salt (Wk), Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood

IND vs ENG: Live Streaming

Fans eager to catch the action can watch the India vs England T20 series live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India. With high expectations and an exciting lineup, this series promises thrilling moments and unforgettable performances as both teams vie for supremacy.

Squad Updates And Key Returns

India's squad sees notable changes, with key Test players Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant rested for the series. In their place, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy return to the team, while Dhruv Jurel steps in as the second wicketkeeper, taking over from Jitesh Sharma. The squad's blend of youth and experience is set to face a formidable England side, known for its competitive edge in T20 formats.

Defending Champions' Streak

The Indian team, reigning T20 World Cup champions, is riding high on confidence, having not lost a bilateral series since their triumph in Barbados. This impressive record adds pressure and expectation as they seek to maintain their dominance against a strong English side.