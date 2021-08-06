India vs England 1st Test, Day 3 Trent Bridge, Nottingham Weather Report: Will thunderstorms wash out play?

The weather forecast for Friday (August 6) is not looking very bright over Trent Bridge in Nottingham for Day Three of the first Test between India and England. Rain and bad light played havoc on the second day with India ending play at 125/4 in 46.4 overs in reply to England’s 183 all out in the first innings.

Only 33.4 overs of play was possible on the second day with dark clouds and rain curtailing the game. The weather forecast for Friday doesn’t look very bright either with a yellow warning of thunderstorm being made for Nottingham by the weather department. The Met department further predicts mostly cloudy and breezy conditions, with a couple of morning showers followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. The temperature will hover around 19 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Seamer James Anderson won the latest round of his duel with India captain Virat Kohli and dragged England back into the contest on a rain-marred second day of the opening Test on Thursday (August 5). Anderson struck twice in two balls to inject fresh excitement into the match before intermittent rain washed away nearly the entire final session with India stranded on 125/4.

Opener KL Rahul was batting on 57, while Rishabh Pant was on seven with the tourists still 58 behind England’s first innings total of 183. Anderson, who is now tied with former India spinner Anil Kumble on 619 test wickets, will need two days to complete his 14th over in the match.

Resuming on 21 for no loss, India had a near-perfect morning session at Trent Bridge. The partnership between their openers was inching towards the century mark when Ollie Robinson bounced out Rohit Sharma for 36 with the final delivery before lunch.

Anderson returned from the break to dismiss the dour Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli in successive deliveries with Jos Buttler taking both the catches behind the stumps. Pujara made four and Kohli fell for a golden duck, the India captain looking crestfallen after being bested by his nemesis.

Ajinkya Rahane could have been run out even before he opened his account but the India vice-captain did not learn his lesson and his luck ran out soon. After the rain had forced an early tea, two attempts were made to get on with the match but a total of three balls could be bowled before the umpires called it a day.