India vs England 1st Test, Day 5 Weather Update: Will Rain Deny India Famous Win At Leeds, Headingley?

IND vs ENG: Day 5 of the ongoing first Test between India and England at Headingley promises to be a nail-biting affair, with both sides still in contention. However, with rain threats dominating the forecast, the final result might well depend on how much play is possible on Tuesday.

Pant, Rahul Heroics Give India Upper Hand

India posted a commanding total of 364 in their second innings, thanks to two brilliant centuries by Rishabh Pant (118) and KL Rahul (137). Their partnership put India firmly in control, setting England a challenging target of 371 to win the Test.

In reply, England reached 21/0 by stumps on Day 4, leaving them with 350 runs to chase on the final day. Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett held firm in the final session, but the real test awaits against the new ball on Tuesday morning.

Rain To Play Spoilsport

The biggest concern heading into Day 5 is the weather. According to Accuweather, Leeds is expected to be cold and windy on June 24, with an 84% chance of rain. Showers are expected to begin around 9 AM local time (1:30 PM IST) and may disrupt the morning session.

While forecasts suggest a break in rain during match time (11 AM local/3:30 PM IST), another spell is predicted to arrive by 2 PM (6:30 PM IST), potentially leading to significant delays and interruptions. With a full day of play uncertain, both teams will be desperate to seize every opportunity.

Stuart Broad Picks India as Favourites

Former England pacer Stuart Broad has backed India to clinch victory, citing their position of strength and the challenge of batting on a Day 5 pitch. Speaking on Sky Sports, Broad said:

"Getting through that new ball period is going to be key for England tomorrow. I think India have to be favourites on a day five pitch. They only need to create 10 opportunities, and they need to take their catches."

Bowling Firepower vs Bazball

With Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja in top form, India’s bowling attack will look to exploit the pitch and weather conditions. England, on the other hand, will need a monumental batting effort to chase the highest fourth innings target ever at Headingley.

If the rain stays away, fans can expect an intense battle between bat and ball. But with showers expected to return intermittently, time could be the biggest obstacle in India's quest to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.