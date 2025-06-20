India vs England 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Eyes Historic Feat In Headingley As MS Dhoni’s Test Records Tumble

The much-anticipated five-match Test series between India and England kicks off on June 20 at Headingley, marking the beginning of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for the Men in Blue. With stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli hanging up their boots from the longest format, the responsibility of carrying India’s legacy now rests on the young shoulders of captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant.

For Pant, this tour is more than just a series—it’s a shot at redemption and legacy. After a forgettable IPL 2025 campaign, the dashing southpaw returns to his favourite format, where he has consistently proven to be a match-winner. And this time, the stakes are higher than ever.

Pant Eyes Historic MS Dhoni Record in Headingley

Rishabh Pant is on the verge of etching his name in history books by overtaking MS Dhoni as the Indian wicketkeeper with the most Test centuries. Both Pant and Dhoni currently have six Test tons to their names. If Pant manages to reach triple figures at Headingley, it will be his seventh—taking him past his idol and into uncharted territory.

What makes the record even more tantalizing is Pant’s knack for scoring against England. Three of his six Test centuries have come against the Three Lions, two of which were in English conditions—the Oval in 2018 and Edgbaston in 2022. His ability to thrive under pressure and adapt to swinging conditions sets him apart from most visiting batters.

Records in Sight: Century Tally and SENA Supremacy

Pant’s ambition doesn’t stop at centuries. He’s also on the cusp of becoming the highest-scoring Asian wicketkeeper in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries. With 1,681 runs in 26 Tests at an average of 37.35 in SENA nations, he’s just one solid knock away from eclipsing MS Dhoni’s tally of 1,732 runs from 32 Tests.

For context, Dhoni’s average in those challenging overseas conditions stood at 31.47 with 13 half-centuries. Pant, despite being younger and having played fewer matches, is already within touching distance—and his batting average suggests a higher consistency in difficult conditions.

800-Run Milestone in England: A Global Feat

Pant is also chasing another massive feat—becoming the first non-English wicketkeeper to score over 800 Test runs in England. He currently has 511 runs in eight Tests at an average of 34.06. With five matches in the series, he needs just 289 more to reach the landmark.

If achieved, this milestone would not only see him surpass Dhoni’s run tally in England (currently 778) but also set a new benchmark for visiting wicketkeepers in Test history. It’s a rare record that symbolizes endurance, class, and adaptability.

Pant’s Legacy and the Dhoni Shadow

Often hailed as MS Dhoni’s spiritual successor, Pant has lived under the towering shadow of the former Indian captain. However, this England series might be his long-awaited moment to step out and shine on his own terms. The symmetry of both players having left their mark in English conditions adds a poetic touch to Pant’s quest.

His previous knocks in the UK—particularly his Oval century in 2018 and the memorable Edgbaston ton in 2022—have already proven his mettle. Now, with the leadership mantle as vice-captain and the pressure of expectations, Pant has the perfect setting to elevate his career to legendary status.