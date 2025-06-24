In a dazzling display of grit, flair, and pure class, Rishabh Pant scripted history at Headingley by becoming only the second wicketkeeper-batter in Test cricket to score centuries in both innings of a match. His centuries—each a masterclass in controlled aggression—put India in a commanding position against England in the first Test of the five-match series.

Pant’s heroics helped India post a challenging target of 371 runs, backed by a solid 195-run partnership with KL Rahul, who also notched a brilliant century in the second innings. This match didn’t just revive India’s dominance on foreign soil—it resurrected the spark of a player many feared had been lost to injury and uncertainty.

Gavaskar’s Unexpected Celebration Plan: “I Wanted To Do A Backstand”

In a heartwarming and humorous moment during the post-match analysis on Sony Sports Network, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar stunned viewers by revealing his emotional response to Pant’s performance.

“You know what, I’ve got to confess… I tried to do a backstand. I used to do it in my playing days,” said Gavaskar with a smile. “If I could do it successfully, I would have shown it here!”

The moment Pant completed his second century, the cameras panned toward Gavaskar, who was seen motioning for the wicketkeeper to perform his trademark somersault celebration. Instead, Pant offered a new celebration—a pointed finger towards the eye—a gesture Gavaskar later interpreted as a thankful nod to the heavens.

Pant’s Comeback: More Than Just Runs

This wasn’t just about the numbers. Pant’s twin tons were a resounding answer to critics who doubted his ability to bounce back after the horrific car crash that sidelined him for months.

“To see this young kid come back… I mean, look what had happened to him,” Gavaskar reflected. “To come back from that and do this—it’s unbelievable. Every Indian family has at least one cricket fan. So when someone like Pant does well, it uplifts the whole country.”

Cricket fans flooded social media with praise for the southpaw’s resilience, celebrating not only the statistics but the spirit of Pant’s revival.

New Celebration Sparks Commentary Debate

Pant’s eye-pointing gesture sparked curiosity in the commentary box, with former England captain Michael Vaughan jokingly expressing disappointment at the absence of a somersault.

“I was rather disappointed when he didn’t produce a double flip,” Vaughan quipped. “Knowing Rishabh, he’s always looking to level up his celebrations.”

While the celebration might have confused some, Gavaskar explained its significance:

“That’s basically thanking the gods above. He had something in his eye… it was his way of acknowledging divine help.”

Expert Insight: A Statement of Intent

From a tactical standpoint, Pant’s innings were textbook examples of counter-attacking Test cricket. Facing a potent English bowling attack, he played with maturity—mixing patience with flair—to nullify threats and take the game away from the hosts.

With India leading the five-Test series 1-0, this performance sends a strong message ahead of tougher contests.