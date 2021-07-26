India vs England 2021: Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav called up as replacements in Test squad

Dogged by a spate of injuries to the Test squad in England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have named Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav as replacements in the team which will face England in a five-match series starting on August 4. All-rounder Washington Sundar, paceman Avesh Khan and opener Shubman Gill have all been ruled out of the England tour due to injuries. Shaw and Yadav, who are currently with the limited-overs side in Sri Lanka, will now be travelling to England soon.

"All-rounder Washington Sundar had taken an injection on his right-hand bowling finger. However, his recovery will take longer than expected and he is not bowling-fit. He is ruled out of the remainder of the tour," the BCCI statement read on Monday (July 26).

"Fast bowler Avesh Khan suffered a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game. He was taken for an X-Ray and the result confirmed a fracture. A specialist was consulted for further management of his injury. He is ruled out of India’s Tour of England," the statement added.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav as replacements," the BCCI informed.

Opening batsman Shubman Gill sustained a developing stress reaction on his left lower leg (shin) during the World Test Championship final. This was confirmed via an MRI scan. He is ruled out of the tour and has returned back to India.

"Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has recovered from COVID-19 with two negative RT-PCR tests. He has begun his preparations for the upcoming Test series after clearance from the BCCI Medical Team," the BCCI added.

Bowling coach B. Arun, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran have completed their self-isolation in London and have now joined Team India in Durham.

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav

