India vs England 2021: Skipper Virat Kohli posts inspirational message for team ahead of Test series

Team India haven’t had the best of time so far on their trip to England. First Virat Kohli’s side lost the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final to New Zealand last month, then wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant and support staff Dayand Garani tested COVID-19 positive and now Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar are in all likelihood ruled out of the England tour due to injuries in practice game at Durham.

Kohli, who decided to skip the practice game against County Select XI due to injury, seemed to have recovered from a stiff back as he hit the nets in Durham. The Indian captain intensified his preparations ahead of the five-Test series against England beginning on August 4 and posted an inspirational message for the team on social media.

Kohli tweeted saying, “Remember who you are and don’t let ANYONE convince you otherwise.”

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 22, 2021

Kohli would be desperate to break his century drought in the upcoming England series. The Indian skipper’s last international ton came in November 2019 during the home Tests against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari spent some valuable time in the middle while Ravindra Jadeja scored his second fifty of the game on the final day of India's warm-up match against County XI in Durham on Thursday (July 22). After bowling out County XI for 220 on day two, Agarwal (47 off 81) and Cheteshwar Pujara (38 off 58), opened India's second innings on day three.

The duo shared an 87-run stand which ended when Agarwal charged down the wicket to off-spinner Jack Carson only to be caught at mid-on by fellow India teammate Washington Sundar. Washington and pacer Avesh Khan, who are both set to fly back home due to injury, played for the County XI in India’s only warm up game ahead of the first Test beginning August 4.

Like Agarwal, Pujara too had the opportunity to make a big score to boost his confidence ahead of the first Test. However, he fell to the trap laid by Carson and flicked one straight to leg slip.

Jadeja (51 off 77) and Vihari (43 not out off 105) then shared an 84-run stand before the southpaw retired out. Jadeja had scored 75 in the first innings.