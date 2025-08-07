India vs England 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Dismisses ‘No Jasprit Bumrah, India Wins’ Theory With Fiery Defence

In the wake of India’s 2-2 series draw against England in the high-stakes Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Jasprit Bumrah has become the unexpected target of online scrutiny. A narrative gaining momentum on social media suggests India performs better in Bumrah’s absence—a theory Sachin Tendulkar has strongly refuted.

Speaking in a video shared on Reddit, the Master Blaster defended Bumrah’s performances, pointing out the two five-wicket hauls the pacer bagged in the three Tests he played. “Bumrah started off really well—he took five wickets in the first Test. He didn’t play the second, but returned for the third and fourth. Again, he picked up another five-wicket haul at Lord’s,” Tendulkar said. “Out of three Tests, he got five wickets twice. To say India only wins when he doesn’t play is just a coincidence.”

Bumrah’s Understated Brilliance Amidst Rotation Policy

India’s medical and selection committees had pre-decided Bumrah’s rotation for workload management. He was slated to feature in only three of the five Tests—a decision made public by chief selector Ajit Agarkar before the tour began.

In the series opener at Headingley, Bumrah struck gold with a five-wicket haul in the first innings, though India failed to defend 371 in the fourth innings. He was rested for the second Test in Birmingham, which India won dominantly. Returning for the third Test at Lord’s, Bumrah once again lit up the honours board with another five-for, but India fell short in the final innings. His fourth Test appearance in Manchester saw him pick up two wickets, but again India were unable to clinch a win.

Despite the mixed match outcomes, Bumrah finished the series with 14 wickets in 3 matches, including two five-wicket hauls—a statistic that underlines his continued impact.

Tendulkar: “Bumrah Is Right at the Top”

The former India captain didn’t mince words in praising the premier fast bowler’s consistency and quality across formats.

“The quality of Bumrah is just exceptional. What he has achieved so far is unbelievable. He has been a consistent performer without any doubt. I would put him right at the top with anyone else,” Tendulkar declared.

His words serve as a strong counter to social media speculation suggesting India’s wins in Bumrah’s absence are more than mere coincidence.

Siraj Steals the Spotlight—but Not at Bumrah’s Expense

While Jasprit Bumrah faced undue criticism, Mohammed Siraj seized the moment. Playing all five Tests, Siraj claimed 23 wickets—the most in the series—and delivered a match-winning performance in the final Test at The Oval with a five-wicket haul. He was deservedly named Player of the Match in the decider.

Tendulkar was effusive in his praise for Siraj:

“Unbelievable. Superb approach. I love his attitude. His intensity never drops—whether he’s taken five wickets or none. That kind of commitment is what sets him apart.”

Siraj bowled a mammoth 185.2 overs, the highest for any pacer in the series, showcasing incredible endurance and mental fortitude.