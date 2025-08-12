India vs England 2025 Test Series Breaks Records, Becomes Most-Watched Ever On Digital With 170M Viewers
India’s 2-2 Test series draw against England set digital records with 170 million viewers and 65 billion watch minutes. Shubman Gill’s debut as captain saw thrilling matches, including a 6-run Oval win and record 13 million concurrent viewers online.
Trending Photos
IND vs ENG: The recently concluded India vs England Test series has etched its name in cricket history, becoming the most-watched Test series on digital platforms. The five-match contest, which ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw, also marked Shubman Gill’s debut series as India’s Test captain. According to official streaming partner JioHotstar, over 170 million viewers tuned in to watch the thrilling encounters, clocking a staggering 65 billion minutes of watch time.
Record-Breaking Digital Concurrency
The fifth day of the series-deciding Test at the Kennington Oval saw an unprecedented 13 million concurrent viewers, the highest-ever for a Test match on digital. Fans were glued to their screens as India secured a narrow 6-run victory, sealing the series at 2-2.
Competitive Series For India and England
India’s campaign began on a shaky note, suffering a 5-wicket loss at Headingley, Leeds. Despite commendable batting efforts and a five-wicket haul from Jasprit Bumrah, fielding lapses proved costly. The team bounced back strongly in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, securing a historic win to level the series 1-1.
At Lord’s, England struck back, winning by 22 runs after India fell short of chasing 192 in the fourth innings. With the series in the balance, India battled hard in the 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, to force a draw. Notably, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja refused England’s draw offer and went on to complete well-earned centuries, sparking on-field tensions.
Dramatic Finale at The Oval
The final Test at The Oval turned into a nail-biter. In one of the narrowest wins in India’s Test history, Gill’s men edged past England by just 6 runs. The win not only leveled the series but also capped off a remarkable fightback.
Gill’s First Series As Captain Proved To Be Historic
For Shubman Gill, the series was both a test of leadership and resilience. From early setbacks to a final flourish, he managed to rally his side under pressure, winning hearts and setting new records on and off the field.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv