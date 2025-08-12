India vs England 2025 Test Series Breaks Records, Becomes Most-Watched Ever On Digital With 170M Viewers

IND vs ENG: The recently concluded India vs England Test series has etched its name in cricket history, becoming the most-watched Test series on digital platforms. The five-match contest, which ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw, also marked Shubman Gill’s debut series as India’s Test captain. According to official streaming partner JioHotstar, over 170 million viewers tuned in to watch the thrilling encounters, clocking a staggering 65 billion minutes of watch time.

Record-Breaking Digital Concurrency

The fifth day of the series-deciding Test at the Kennington Oval saw an unprecedented 13 million concurrent viewers, the highest-ever for a Test match on digital. Fans were glued to their screens as India secured a narrow 6-run victory, sealing the series at 2-2.

Competitive Series For India and England

India’s campaign began on a shaky note, suffering a 5-wicket loss at Headingley, Leeds. Despite commendable batting efforts and a five-wicket haul from Jasprit Bumrah, fielding lapses proved costly. The team bounced back strongly in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, securing a historic win to level the series 1-1.

At Lord’s, England struck back, winning by 22 runs after India fell short of chasing 192 in the fourth innings. With the series in the balance, India battled hard in the 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, to force a draw. Notably, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja refused England’s draw offer and went on to complete well-earned centuries, sparking on-field tensions.

Dramatic Finale at The Oval

The final Test at The Oval turned into a nail-biter. In one of the narrowest wins in India’s Test history, Gill’s men edged past England by just 6 runs. The win not only leveled the series but also capped off a remarkable fightback.

Gill’s First Series As Captain Proved To Be Historic

For Shubman Gill, the series was both a test of leadership and resilience. From early setbacks to a final flourish, he managed to rally his side under pressure, winning hearts and setting new records on and off the field.