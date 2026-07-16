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India vs England 2nd ODI: KL Rahul misses out due to illness, Ishan Kishan replaces him as England bowl first

KL Rahul has been ruled out of the second ODI against England due to illness, with Ishan Kishan replacing him in India's playing XI and taking over wicketkeeping duties. After Harry Brook won the toss and chose to bowl first at Sophia Gardens, India will look to seal the three-match ODI series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 05:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
India vs England 2nd ODI: KL Rahul misses out due to illness, Ishan Kishan replaces him as England bowl first
Image Credit: IANS

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