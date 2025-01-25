India vs England 2nd T20I Free Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch IND vs ENG Chennai Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps And Online

India vs England 2nd T20I Free Live Streaming Details: Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian team will take on England in the second game of the five-match T20I series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. The Men in Blue won the first match as they outplayed England by seven wickets at Eden Gardens and will be looking to take a 2-0 lead.

The Indian team sustained a major blow whenever star opener Abhishek Sharma twisted his ankle. Abhishek was visibly in pain and was attended to by the physio. The Punjab-based batter who has been mentored by Yuvraj Singh, was the top scorer from India in the first T20I as he smashed 79 runs and guided his team to a facile win at the Eden Gardens.

India vs England 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

When to watch the India vs England 2nd T20I?

The India vs England 2nd T20I will be played on January 25.

What time will India vs England 2nd T20I start?

The India vs England 2nd T20I will start at 7:00 PM (IST) on Saturday.

Where will the India vs England 2nd T20I match be held?

The India vs England 2nd T20I will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

How to watch the India vs England 2nd T20I live on TV?

The India vs England 2nd T20I will be aired live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 2nd T20I match?

Fans can watch the live-streaming of the India vs England 2nd T20I match on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana.

England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed.